Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks on playing future after historic All-Star appearance
Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry took to the floor for his 10th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tying the franchise record previously held solely by Paul Arizin for over 60 years.
It was Curry's first appearance as a reserve though, with the 35-year-old recording 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists off the bench as the West was soundly beaten 211-186 by the East in the highest scoring All-Star Game in history.
Curry had an equal team-high 12 points in the first-half, but struggled over the remainder to finish just 6-of-17 shooting from the floor and 4-of-13 from three-point range. Long-time rival Damian Lillard was named All-Star MVP after 39 points and six assists.
Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry has revealed that he thinks about his playing future all the time, but that he's continuing to take things one game at a time
Despite missing out on a starting All-Star spot behind Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry is still playing some of the best basketball of his career despite preparing to turn 36 in less than a month.
Curry was asked by Forbes Sports' Shane Young about his future and how long he could play for, revealing he thinks about it all the time but that he's still trying to remain in the present.
"I think about it all the time. But, those thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game. There’s a routine and cycle. You embrace the now. Eventually, you’ll get to a point where you wake up and whatever your body is telling you, or if your mind is telling you it’s time. But, I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that."- Stephen Curry
Curry is showing no signs of slowing down in his 15th NBA season. Just before the All-Star break the two-time MVP became the first player in history to have four consecutive games with seven or more made three-pointers.
Curry is sixth in the league in scoring so far this season, averaging 28 points per game on over 42% shooting from three-point range. He's also an overwhelming favorite for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award, having scored 57 points more than the next best player in clutch minutes this season.
The four-time champion is contracted for a further two seasons after this one, taking his playing career to at least the age of 38. Given his ability to defy father time to this point, no one would bet against Curry playing into his forties should he wish.