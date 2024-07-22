Warriors Stock Watch: 3 risers, 2 fallers after positive Summer League stint
The Golden State Warriors Summer League came to its conclusion on Sunday, eliminated in the semifinals thanks to a hard-fought 102-99 loss against the Miami Heat.
While it was a disappointing finish to the tournament, it was an otherwise incredibly positive Summer League stint for the Warriors who won their first seven games dating back to the start of the California Classic.
A number of players turned heads and others failed to impress during the Golden State Warriors Summer League campaign
Golden State won five of their games by at least 10 points, with credit going to head coach Anthony Vereen and the team's front office for compiling a deep Summer League roster that gelled together effectively.
Despite the defeat on Sunday -- in which the Warriors led by double-digits in the third-quarter and had a one-point lead in the final minute -- a raft of players leave Las Vegas having made a notable impression.
Brandin Podziemski's short three-game stint was hugely impactful, with the 21-year-old's value soaring amid trade rumours. The All-Rookie First Team guard averaged 18.5 points across his two games in Vegas, adding 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 50% from both the field and three-point range.
Fellow 2023 draftee Trayce Jackson-Davis also impressed by averaging 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Vegas, but it was really no surprise that both he and Podziemski looked a class above the Summer League level before they were rightfully rested over the final three games.
A number of lower-profile players also put their name up in lights, suggesting they could have a future with Golden State or elsewhere. Forward Jackson Rowe has already won himself a training camp contract, so let's have a look at another trio who impressed along with a pair who failed to grab the opportunity.