Warriors trade targets ranked from probable to pipe dream
Breaking down the likelihood of the Warriors successfully landing certain trade targets.
By Will Eudy
The Golden State Warriors are at a crossroads. For perhaps the first time in the Stephen Curry era, the team appears to have no realistic shot at competing for a championship. Sitting at 18-22 overall, the Warriors are in 12th place in the Western Conference and seem to be totally stuck in the mud.
Steph Curry is doing the heavy lifting for this team as per the usual, but his supporting cast only continues to get worse. Klay Thompson may have picked up the pace since his slow start to the season, but Draymond Green missed a whole month due to suspension, and the Andrew Wiggins that played a huge part in helping the Warriors win the championship in 2022 remains nowhere to be seen.
All this points to Golden State making some kind of move by the February 8 NBA trade deadline. There are several players the team will likely be pursuing based on talent and fit, but some are more probable options than others.
Kyle Kuzma
Beginning with the most probable option for the Warriors, Kyle Kuzma is likely the most realistic meaningful trade target Golden State can pursue. The seventh-year wing is putting up a career year for the Washington Wizards, averaging 21.8 points and 4.3 assists.
Since he left the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, Kuzma has slowly upped his production while getting little to no national media recognition for it. The result is a somewhat under-the-radar trade target that could make a legitimate impact on a team chasing a playoff appearance. He is not in nearly as high demand as some other high-profile players leading up to the deadline, so he earns his way to the front of our list.