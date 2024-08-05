What the Golden State Warriors final offer should be for Lauri Markkanen
The Two Conditions
1) The Warriors won't include their full allotment of future picks
Golden State give a little by offering Podziemski, Utah give a little by not demanding every single pick alongside the young guard. If the Jazz want a second-round pick or two? Fine. But if they want anything more of substance in the way of another first-rounder and/or pick swaps, the answer is no. You've got to draw the line somewhere and as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has said, the Warriors won't make a trade "out of desperation".
2) The Warriors simply must have another suitable point guard option in place
As outlined here on Sunday, Golden State can't deal Podziemski for Markkanen without lining up another suitable backup point guard. Not only do you need someone who can run the second unit when Curry is on the bench, but also someone who can step in and start the 10-20 games that the 2x MVP will inevitably miss.
Podziemski is currently slated for that role with almost no alternative options. De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson could provide an element of playmaking off the bench, yet they're secondary ball-handlers/creators more so than legitimate point guards.
The only true point guards are two-way contracted pair Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman, both of whom have combined to play zero meaningful NBA minutes -- not players the Warriors should be relying upon as replacements for their 36-year-old superstar.
Are there any free agency or trade options that would make sense? Let's explore some options: