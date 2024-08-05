Warriors giving up Podziemski in Markkanen trade would require further transaction
With less than 48 hours until he's extension eligible on August 6, Lauri Markkanen's future continues to be in the NBA spotlight as the Golden State Warriors pursue a trade for the Utah Jazz forward.
Things could get simple for the Warriors -- Markkanen could be theirs should they be willing to give up Brandin Podziemski, a series of future picks and the required salary filler to reach the 27-year-old's $18 million salary for next season.
At no stage has there been an indication of Golden State relinquishing Podziemski, and if anything they're commitment appears to have strengthened after owner Joe Lacob labelled the young guard a "future All-Star" during an interview at Summer League. NBA insider Marc Stein reiterated on Sunday that the Warriors are "still unwilling to surrender Brandin Podziemski in a trade package for the 7-foot Finn."
At the same time, there's been no indication that Utah will accept anything less. Even offering up Podziemski may not be enough as belief builds that Markkanen will renegotiate and extend his deal with the franchise.
The debate on whether the Warriors should be willing to give up Podziemski is an interesting one, with the argument to keeping him not just a matter of the 21-year-old's ability and future potential. Much of the discussion surrounds the fact Podziemski is on a rookie contract for the next three years where he will make less than $13 million total. In the day-and-age of punitive luxury tax aprons, that's more valuable than ever before.
Yet the other equally important factor is the state of the Golden State roster, with Podziemski in line to be the backup point guard while also starting alongside Stephen Curry in the back court. That pair are the only two point guards on the main Warrior roster, and even then you can argue that Podziemski is more of a combo guard who has no real experience running an NBA offense.
If Golden State prove willing to give up Podziemski, they'll need to do it with another transaction seemingly in place. That is unless they can get Collin Sexton in any such deal with the Jazz, but that seems unlikely given it would have to include Andrew Wiggins for salary-matching purposes.
Markelle Fultz and Dennis Smith Jr. are the most notable free agent point guards remaining, but the options are slim pickings beyond that. From a trade perspective, Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Brogdon are proven veterans who could be very much gettable, yet things would get complicated from a salary standpoint not to mention the assets it would take to get them.
This isn't just about who takes the backup point guard minutes, but who steps in to the starting role when Stephen Curry inevitably misses or rests 10-20 games throughout the season? Once again it shows there's layers to this Markkanen business that is far from just the trade itself.