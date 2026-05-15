Potential NBA Draft riser may be forcing his way onto the Warriors' radar as we speak

For the Golden State Warriors, the five weeks between now and the 2026 NBA Draft will be filled with ceaseless speculation.

This year's draft class means even the 11th overall pick could yield a highly-talented prospect. But it's also open enough outside of the defined top-four that there's plenty of room for projections to fluctuate wildly between now and the Draft.

For the most part, analysts have had the Warriors slated to target a forward or center such as the highly polished Yaxel Lendeborg or the towering Aday Mara, both out of Michigan. But they also should have their eye on a potential backcourt partner for Stephen Curry if one becomes available outside of the top-10.

The most popular options at this point in the Draft process would likely be Brayden Burries or Labaron Philon Jr. But an off-ball option, Cameron Carr out of Baylor, could quickly be forcing his way onto the Warriors' radar as he continues a strong pre-draft process.

Cameron Carr isn't the ideal backcourt piece for the Warriors, but he could be forcing his way onto their radar nonetheless

Jeremy Woo, in ESPN"s latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft, had Carr slated to the Charlotte Hornets at 18th overall. But he made clear that there's plenty of room for Carr to rise up the draft boards between now and June 23.

"Carr is a candidate to potentially rise on the predraft circuit -- his level of athleticism and shot-making ability typically plays up well in workout settings. Coming off a breakout season, his mix of perimeter shooting, elite explosiveness and defensive flashes points to long-term upside, particularly if he can add physical strength to his frame..." Jeremy Woo, ESPN

The athletic tools and the off-ball instincts are certainly there for Carr. As a Junior at Baylor, he averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range on healthy volume. There are certainly concerns about his height and overall playmaking ability, but these are things he can overcome if he continues to capitalize on the pre-draft process.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Carr as one of the winners of this year's NBA Combine. Carr posted the second-highest vertical out of any player at the Combine, and he finished with fastest pro lane agility time.

Ideally, Golden State would be seeking out someone with additional playmaking abilities if they're going to look for a guard in the first round. They need someone who can take the ball out of Curry's hands and who can keep the offense going when their star needs rest.

But Carr is such an agile cutter and a versatile backcourt piece that, if the Draft's best guards all end up going inside the top-10, there's a chance the Warriors take a long look at Carr even as high as 11th overall.