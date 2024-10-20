Projected Warriors depth chart and rotation entering the regular season
The Golden State Warriors have seemingly finalized their roster entering the regular season, having officially waived Kevin Knox II, Blake Hinson and Jackson Rowe on Saturday.
It leaves the Warrior roster at 14 with a further three two-way contracted players, and now leaves the sole focus on what Steve Kerr will do his rotation come the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Projected Warriors depth chart and rotation
Golden State's depth and versatility was on full show during the preseason where they finished with a perfect 6-0 record despite superstar guard Stephen Curry playing just 73 of a possible 288 minutes. The 2x MVP is set to be available on Wednesday after missing Friday's 132-74 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers due to a finger injury.
While the immense depth is a strength for the Warriors, it's also bound to cause plenty of headaches for Kerr ahead of Wednesday's game. Here's what the rotation and depth chart may look like, albeit it's certainly subject to change.
Position
Starters
Second Unit
Rest of Bench
Point Guard
Stephen Curry
Brandin Podziemski
Pat Spencer
Reece Beekman
Shooting Guard
Andrew Wiggins
De'Anthony Melton
Gary Payton II
Lindy Waters III
Small Forward
Jonathan Kuminga
Buddy Hield
Moses Moody
Gui Santos
Power Forward
Draymond Green
Kyle Anderson
Center
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Kevon Looney
Quinten Post
Starting Lineup
If the last two games are anything to go by, Kerr may have settled on a starting five that few thought possible entering preseason. Starting Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis together was more so intriguing idea than legitimate option, yet Kuminga's improved jump-shot may have accelerated it into a long-term solution.
Those four and Curry started in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, before De'Anthony Melton replaced the injured Curry on Friday. Melton could still start alongside Curry in the backcourt, pushing Wiggins into a forward spot and likely one of Kuminga or Jackson-Davis to the bench.
Rest of the Rotation
A fully healthy squad gives Kerr 13 rotation players for the season opener, meaning at least two or three will be unlucky to miss out on minutes against the Trail Blazers. Despite an impressive preseason where he averaged 8.7 points on 44% shooting from three, Lindy Waters III is unlikely to be in the mix.
The biggest question mark surrounds a potential rotation battle between Moses Moody and Gary Payton II. Most would consider that the fourth-year wing should be ahead after being arguably Golden State's best player throughout the preseason, but Moody was also the 11th man to enter Friday's game after Payton and others.
Kevon Looney's role will also be fascinating. Green and Jackson-Davis starting means the veteran center will likely be utilized off the bench, but Kerr could instead try to get all 48 center minutes from the starting duo and a few more small-ball minutes from Kyle Anderson. That would potentially open up more minutes for Moody which fans will surely be crying out for.