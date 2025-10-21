Quinten Post's dream opportunity now faces brutal reality after Al Horford news

With veteran center Al Horford giving him the perfect role model, and also the ability to still play heavy rotation minutes, second-year center Quinten Post has a dream opportunity to further his stature with the Golden State Warriors this season.

However, Post also faces a brutal reality if he can't seize the opportunity, with the seven-footer now facing serious pressure to step up after confirmed news of Horford's role in recent days.

The Warriors desperately need Quinten Post to perform this season

Steve Kerr confirmed last week that Horford will be limited to around 20 minutes per game this season, while also reiterating on Monday that the 39-year-old will not be playing both nights of back-to-backs -- having not done so for three years anyway.

On the surface this is good news for Post as it means he should get even more opportunity than the 16.3 minutes he averaged during his rookie year. Yet increased responsibility comes with increased pressure, and there will be no hiding behind Horford as simply a backup center on a veteran team this season.

The Warriors need Post to perform from the opening weeks of the season, particularly if they want to stick with the plan they have for Horford. The former 52nd overall pick needs to be a consistent 20-minute per game player himself, while also stepping in as a starter effectively when Horford and/or Draymond Green are resting.

Steve Kerr makes it very clear Al Horford will never play both games of a back-to-back this season



The plan is to look a week ahead at the schedule in collaboration with Al and Rick Celebrini — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 20, 2025

Is Post really ready to take on such a challenge? That's one of the big questions facing Golden State heading into the season. Preseason did little to provide us with any real conclusive answers -- Post still looked like the same sharpshooting threat that drilled a team-high 40.8% from 3-point range last season, but he also appeared like a player with very real defensive and rebounding concerns.

If Post can't be the sort of consistent presence the Warriors need, Kerr might have no choice but to turn to third-year big Trayce Jackson-Davis as an alternative option. That brings concerns within itself, especially in regard to Jackson-Davis' offensive limitations and the spacing concerns that will exist whenever he's sharing the floor with one or more of Green, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.

Perhaps the Warriors will even need to look at an alternative option outside the organization, with the very real potential of a mid-season trade if Post and Jackson-Davis can't deliver what this championship-aspiring team requires.

Post is also in a contract year and looking for a major deal as a restricted free agent next offseason, further making this is a massive year for the Dutchman as he looks to solidify and improve his standing in the league.