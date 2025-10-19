Warriors next trade is painfully obvious after major Al Horford decision

The center rotation remains a fascinating talking point for the Golden State Warriors entering the season, particularly after Steve Kerr revealed the decision to limit veteran center Al Horford to around 20 minutes per game.

That means the Warriors still have 28 minutes to fill at the five spot each game, not to mention the many times Horford will rest completely during the season including in back-to-backs. With Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis not wholly taking advantage of their opportunities in preseason, Golden State may have no other choice but to seek an additional big man on the trade market mid-season.

Warriors next trade target might have to be another proven center

Kerr also revealed on Saturday that the starting lineup will be fluid, largely because it's difficult to keep Horford to 20 minutes if he's both starting and closing games. That leaves both questions and a sense of concern, something that may only be answered by an alternative option via trade.

Post actually had the second-most points for Golden State in preseason behind Stephen Curry, but the second-year big man shot just 41.9% from the floor and there remained enough defensive and rebounding concerns to suggest he's not an obvious starting option.

Jackson-Davis had moments of increased impact on both ends of the floor over the final few preseason games, yet there's nothing to suggest that Kerr sees him as anything more than the third center option at this stage.

The Warriors will inevitable play Draymond Green at center for considerable small-ball minutes, only they'll have to manage the 35-year-old too and his lackluster preseason form didn't inspire a whole lot of confidence.

Having averaged 27.7 minutes with the Boston Celtics last season, there was some hope that the Warriors might extend Horford's minutes out to 25 per game after signing with the franchise on a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency.

This 20-minute per game decision only makes it more obvious that Golden State should be after another center option, and preferably a proven one that could be a starter which would allow Horford to settle into a sixth-man role.

The Warriors were linked to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo in a report from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points earlier in the month, while Walker Kessler is another potential option after failing to come to terms on a rookie extension with the Utah Jazz.

Despite the huge Horford addition and the positive impact the 39-year-old will undoubtedly have, it remains clear that the center position will still cause some headaches for Kerr entering the season.