Warriors ideal future center is already playing himself out of their price range

The Golden State Warriors may have addressed their short-term center needs with the free agency addition of Al Horford this offseason, but there's still a question mark over their long-term plans at the five spot.

In an ideal world the Warriors might execute a trade for Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler by the mid-season deadline, yet the young big man might be already playing his way out of Golden State's price range after a stunning performance in his preseason return on Thursday.

Kessler did a bit of everything against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center, flirting with a triple-double in less than 26 minutes after missing his team's first two preseason games due to a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old had 14 points, 10 rebounds (five offensive), eight assists, two steals and two blocks on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, including knocking down his only 3-point attempt which adds an intriguing extra wrinkle if he can become more viable as a shooter than he proved late last season.

The performance is also notable given it came against Trail Blazers big man Donovan Clingan who monstered the Warriors at times in Tuesday's matchup, having gone for 10 points and nine rebounds (five offensive) in 11 first-half minutes at Moda Center.

ARE YOU SERIOUS, WALKER KESSLER ⁉️



Triple... Block... Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/SGEY5W2OJj — NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2025

On first glance Kessler appears like a realistic trade target for the Warriors and others in need of a long-term starting center, having already expressed his frustration at not getting a rookie extension done with the Jazz this summer.

Matching Kessler's $4.8 million salary for this season wouldn't be difficult for Golden State, but the trade price and projected future contract could price him out of their range. More performances like we saw on Thursday and the Jazz will undoubtedly remain steadfast in asking for multiple first-round picks, something that would take the Warriors out of the race for bigger name trade targets including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN's Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps stated on Thursday that they would offer Kessler a five-year, $116 million contract, though acknoweldged that an extension was unlikely and that the former 22nd overall pick would be a valuable trade option.

It's hard to see the Warriors putting another $20+ million player on their books, unless they move Jonathan Kuminga for an expiring contract this season. Golden State will also have a decision to make on Brandin Podziemski who will become extension eligible next offseason and could be looking at a deal around or in excess of $20 million annually.

With the asking price from the Jazz expected to be high and so too Kessler's contract in restricted free agency, it becomes difficult to see the Warriors putting themselves in the conversation despite their need for a long-term starting center.