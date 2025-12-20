Quinten Post has become the steal of his draft class- but he has more to prove

Quinten Post has been hugely important for the Golden State Warriors this season. He's taken over extensive starting minutes with the availability issues Draymond Green and Al Horford have faced, and he's taken large strides on the defensive end in the process.

While his production is down slightly from where he was at in his rookie season, he's rapidly outpacing his spot in his draft class. His continued development as a viable piece for the Warriors has been remarkable despite his selection at 52nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Now, he must only prove whether he is the starting center they need to maximize their current championship window.

Quinten Post must continue to take strides- or face replacement

When Post emerged from the G-League last season, it was quickly apparent that the Warriors had something special on their hands. Through his first 42 games, he averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

However, the defensive part of his game lagged behind.

Even at his height, his slow-footedness and lack of vertical ability weakened him as a rim-protector, and his lack of understanding for defensive positioning kept him from grabbing rebounds at a high rate.

This season, things have changed. Not only have his rebounding numbers taken a leap, but his defensive box plus-minus has jumped from a neutral zero to a solid 0.9. While his shooting numbers have taken a dip, it's easy to imagine that they will level out in the near future.

In a second-round that also featured Jaylen Wells, Jamal Shead, Oso Ighodaro, and Pelle Larson, Post is up against stiff competition. Yet as a viable perimeter shooter and a burgeoning defender, the value that Post provides to the Warriors clearly cements him as the steal of his draft class, especially considering how late he was selected.

Nevertheless, Golden State now has a vital question to answer. They cannot keep Green at center long-term and hope to find success. Is Post then the answer at center?

On the one hand, having Post in the starting lineup provides the team with a much-needed dose of spacing. If he finds his form again from beyond the arc, this could allow them much more flexibiltiy with their rotational combinations than they might have otherwise.

On the other hand, the end of Stephen Curry's career is rapidly approaching, and the Warriors cannot afford to be patient with Post's development. Although he has taken strides, the time for him to become fully viable is now.

If the team determines he is not, they will be compelled to make a move when the trade deadline rolls around.