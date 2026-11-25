At this point in the season, it's not truly worth reflecting on what the Golden State Warriors could've had at the center position. The options, frankly, weren't that great anyways.

By the time they decided to finally move off of Jonathan Kuminga, his value had deteriorated to the point that Golden State could essentially count itself lucky to be able to retrieve Kristaps Porzingis in that deal. If he was healthy and able to perform this year, it may have actually been seen as a positive trade.

Obviously, he hasn't been. From there, Al Horford and Charles Bassey were the logical signings at the position compared to the other limited options on the open market—both players have experience in the Warriors' system and, at their best, fill needs on both ends of the court for this roster.

But the loss of Quinten Post, regardless of what the extent of his role in the rotation might've been in 2026-27, will always be a frustrating one. The Memphis Grizzlies, by stacking unlikely incentives and early guarantees onto an offer sheet for Post, essentially gave Golden State no choice but to let him walk.

At the same time, given the lack of trust he had earned from Steve Kerr in his two years with the organization, there was room to think that a change of scenery would help unlock his game more extensively. That hasn't been the case so far in Memphis—and it seems like Post may be out searching for a new home as soon as next offseason if things continue down this path.

Quinten Post has all the skills to be a rotational center—he just needs to put them all together consistently

Post's appeal to the Warriors was obvious when he was first elevated from the G-League. Golden State has long sought after a floor-spacing center that can help unlock the Stephen Curry-Draymond Green combination in the starting five. Post looked the part across his first stretch of NBA play.

Across the 42 games he played during his rookie season, Post knocked down 40.8% of his attempts from beyond the arc, even earning a smattering of starts as the Warriors attempted to sort out their ever-thinning big man rotation. But the defensive issues and the lack of rebounding were clear—if Post didn't improve in the more fundamental aspects of the center position, he wouldn't have much chance to stick in the rotation long-term.

He improved during his second season in Golden State, becoming less slow footed and more active on the defensive end. At the same time, though, his 3-point shot fell off—he converted just 33.6% of his opportunities from the perimeter in 2025-26, and his minutes were already being reduced before a foot injury ended his campaign early.

In that light, losing Post wasn't necessarily a disaster. But to not be able to see out his development for at least one more year is certainly a disappointment for Golden State.

But given the way he's played in Memphis so far, it's highly unclear if things would've panned out any differently. Post has appeared in just 12 of the Grizzlies' 18 games to this point in the season as he's dealt with a concussion and an ankle sprain, and that inconsistent availability has allowed fourth-year forward Taylor Hendricks to leapfrog him in the Memphis rotation. Hendricks is currently averaging a workload of 15.5 minutes. Post, when he's played, has seen an average of just seven minutes over Memphis' past five games.

Now, there's a world where the Grizzlies are able to move off of Isaiah Stewart's $15 million contract before the end of the season, opening up ample playing time for Post as the backup big behind Zach Edey. An injury to Edey could also open up that sort of opportunity.

But although Post's defensive improvements continue to show on the court in comparison to his rookie season, his perimeter shot hasn't returned. Across the 12 games he's played, he's knocking down just 27.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have a net rating of -14.4 during the limited minutes in which Post has been on the court.

Memphis wouldn't have made the move for Post if it didn't see upside there. And if Post can start to hit his perimeter shots at the rate we saw early in his career in Golden State, it's hard to think there won't be room for more minutes.

But it's important to note that Post's contract was also constructed without guarantees beyond this season, meaning that the Grizzlies can move off of him at no cost if they see fit this offseason. For all intents and purposes, Post may soon be destined for the open market—especially if he's unable to claim back his rotational role from the gritty Hendricks before the end of 2026-27.