Ranking 5 proposed Draymond Green trades from lunacy to enticing for the Warriors

After a 40-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, there are plenty who are officially hitting either the panic or reset button on the Golden State Warriors.

There are drastic moves being proposed for the Warriors to try and get themselves out of this current predicament, not that the front office appears too eager on making any significant decisions before the February 6 trade deadline.

Ranking 5 proposed Warriors trades to move on from Draymond Green

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports may have had the most extreme answer after Monday's loss, suggesting that Golden State need to blow it up by trading franchise legends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

As bad as things seem for the Warriors right now, the idea of trading Curry is still nothing short of blasphemous. While O'Connor makes some strong points in terms of dealing Curry to accelerate a rebuild, whatever Golden State got for the 2x MVP would never come close to what he means to the franchise as their greatest ever player. Regardless, Curry can't be traded right now anyway after signing an extension during the offseason.

It's highly unlikely that the Warriors move Green either, but it does make some sense given he's not the player Curry is, nor does he hold the same stature at the franchise. The veteran forward is also dealing with some injury worries, which may only get worse as he enters the twighlight of his career.

Unlike with Curry, the idea of trading Green is at least a worthwhile discussion. Therefore let's have a look at the five potential deals O'Connor proposed and rank them from a Golden State perspective.

5. L.A. Lakers get Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield for Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, one 2029 first and two 2025 seconds

This might be much less about basketball and more about rivalry. Is Joe Lacob really going to tick off on sending Green to the Lakers, particularly after pushing so hard to bring LeBron James to the Bay last year?

The 2029 first-round pick could be really valuable, but none of the four players coming in really excite you from a Warrior standpoint. Golden State may consider trading Green at some point, but actually sending him to the Lakers would be a whole different conversation.

4. Atlanta gets Draymond Green for Clint Capela, two firsts (2025 via Lakers and Kings) and two seconds

If the Warriors are going to trade Green, they might be better off taking a gamble on a future first-round pick that could result as a top 10 selection. As things stand the Lakers and Kings are both within the playoff standings, meaning their picks will be in the late teens at best.

Capela, meanwhile, is on an expiring contract and would give Golden State some financial flexibility come the offseason. It's not an horrific trade necessarily, but there's also little upside from a Warrior side of things.

3. Dallas gets Draymond Green for Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, two firsts (2025 and 2031) and two seconds

Here's where you start taking a gamble on a pick along way out. Green and Kyrie Irving will have been long retired by 2031, but where will a 32-year-old Luka Doncic be? He might still be in Dallas dominating and leading them to a deep playoff run, but there's enough uncertainty in that to make it intriguing.

It's quite a similar deal to the Atlanta one and comes down to whether you want to take the known quantity of two picks likely to be in the teens, or take a risk on a selection that's six years down the road.

2. Detroit gets Draymond Green for Isaiah Stewart, 2029 first and four seconds

Isaiah Stewart is the most intriguing player mentioned so far, and is someone who makes some sense as a big who can shoot a little (though the numbers have declined significantly this season).

The 2029 first-round pick is clearly the key piece here. Led by a growing superstar in Cade Cunningham, the young Pistons have taken a leap this season to be in the genuine playoff hunt. They're also a franchise who have made the playoffs just twice in the past 15 years, so perhaps the Warriors gamble on the Pistons poor recent history as opposed to a team like the Mavericks.

1. Houston gets Draymond Green and Lindy Waters for Cam Whitmore, Steven Adams, Jeff Green, 2027 Suns first and two seconds

The previous four proposed trades may be all classified as unappealing from a Golden State perspective, but this one has real potential as an enticing one they may consider. That 2027 Suns first-round pick could be anything if the equally-struggling Phoenix were to fall into a bigger hole, while Cam Whitmore has real talent and upside as an athletic wing scorer.

As difficult as it may be to send Green to a team he and the Warriors have had a recent rivalry against, Houston's treasure trove of assets means they might be the best franchise to deal with if Golden State are willing to entertain deals for one of their best ever players.