Ridiculous mock trade shows why Klay Thompson won't be returning to the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to find a resolution to their Jonathan Kuminga situation this offseason, their front office has made it clear that they will accept nothing less than their expected value in any potential deal involving the young forward.

Therefore, a ridiculous mock trade recently posted by Fadeaway World, which proposes a three-team swap involving both Thompson and Kuminga, shows both why Thompson's return is impossible and why the team will likely wait to move Kuminga.

Although bringing Thompson back to play his final seasons alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would make for an amazing story, there is almost no hope of re-acquiring him if this is the price that the Warriors are expected to pay.

A trade for Klay Thompson won't be happening anytime soon

As Golden State clearly looks to add a veteran guard or two to their backcourt this offseason, fans might wonder about the availability of a guard who has made a significant impact on The Bay: Thompson.

Yet, after having moved on from Thompson last offseason in a trade that landed sharpshooter Buddy Hield in Golden State, it is highly unlikely that the front office would make a move to bring him back.

Nevertheless, Fadeaway World has proposed a trade that would both solve the Warriors' Kuminga problem and bring Thompson back, sending Kuminga to the Sacramento Kings and receiving both Thompson and the Kings' 2030 first-round pick. In the trade, the Dallas Mavericks would receive both Malik Monk, and Sacramento would receive Brandon Williams in addition to Kuminga.

Yet, the Warriors have made clear through rejecting the Kings' previous offer of Monk and the same first-round pick for Kuminga that they are only interested in a premier young player and a high-value draft pick in any potential deal for the young forward.

Moreover, Thompson is still a valuable player for the Mavericks. Last season, through 72 games, Thompson averaged 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. With the shocking trade of Luka Doncic and the devastating injury to Kyrie Irving, Thompson's role with the Mavericks will only continue to increase.

In addition, throughout the Kuminga saga, Golden State made the unavailability of both Hield and young wing Moses Moody abundantly clear. This means that any asset that could be included in a trade for Thompson, and that Dallas would even be interested in, has already effectively been taken off the table.

While Thompson's return is a sweet thought, the Warriors' front office has made clear they would not move Kuminga for such value, effectively eliminating any possibility of a deal taking shape.