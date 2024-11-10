Conference rival helps Warriors land Giannis Antetokounmpo in blockbuster trade pitch
After a monumental 118-112 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, discussion has again emanated on whether the Golden State Warriors could be one big move away from genuine championship contention.
Perhaps the Warriors and their notable depth could develop into a title threat regardless, yet converting that depth into another superstar may still be the pathway they ultimately take.
Speaking on Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst labelled Golden State "the biggest candidate in my mind to make a big trade," while adding that "this is a team that's got an itchy trigger finger trying to make a big deal."
3-team trade proposal that sees Giannis Antetokounmpo land with the Warriors
Deals wouldn't come much bigger than the Warriors trading for Giannis Antetokoumpo. The Milwaukee Bucks got some reprieve with a win over the lowly Utah Jazz on Thursday, but then found themselves embarrassed again in a 32-point loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.
NBA insider Marc Stein linked Golden State to the 2x MVP last week as speculation on his future heats up. Could the Warriors get in the conversation and what would a trade ultimately look like? Let's outlay a potential three-team trade involving Golden State, Milwaukee and the Portland Trail Blazers:
Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dalano Banton, Duop Reath
Warriors Lose: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, 2027, 2029 and 2031 First-Round Picks, 2026 & 2028 First-Round Pick Swaps, 2026 & 2028 Second-Round Picks (via ATL), 2030 Second-Round Pick
Five players, three first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks -- it's about as much as the Warriors could possibly give up. We're also talking about a top three player in the league though, and this is the sort of package Golden State would need to put on the table to get in the conversation for Antetokounmpo.
The major issue with giving up so many pieces is how the Warriors would possibly fill out the rest of their roster while staying under the first tax apron. That's why they get the Trail Blazers involved to not only help out with the financial complexities, but also send out Dalano Banton and Duop Reath. Both players could be serviceable rotation pieces in the regular season, and potential but not necessary members of the playoff rotation.
Golden State could be left with a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Antetokounmpo, with Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Lindy Waters III, Banton, Reath and Gui Santos as options off the bench. There's a very good to elite 8 or 9-man rotation there that would almost automatically vault into championship contention if healthy.
Bucks Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, 2027, 2029 and 2031 First-Round Picks, 2026 & 2028 First-Round Pick Swaps
Bucks Lose: Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Bucks may be able to get a better deal elsewhere, but perhaps they do their franchise legend a favor if he specifically tries to angle his way to the Bay. It's not as if this deal is a complete disaster either, even if losing Antetokounmpo in itself would be.
This trade would return them a pair of exciting young players in Kuminga and Podziemski, though the contract situation of the former does complicate his value. Wiggins is verging on a return to his former All-Star best and is starting to rehabilitate his value, while Payton has also had a strong start to the season and is on an expiring deal.
The picks are what makes this trade really interesting. Curry and Green will almost assuredly have retired by the end of the decade, and Antetokounmpo will be mid thirties and perhaps no longer even with the Warriors. There's a legitimate chance two or three of these picks land in the top 10 for Milwaukee, which may actually be better than acquiring a boat load of picks from OKC or another team that could get in the Antetokounmpo conversation.
Trail Blazers Receive: Kevon Looney, 2026 and 2028 Second-Round Picks (via ATL), 2030 Second-Round Pick
Trail Blazers Lose: Dalano Banton, Duop Reath
Portland are included here to make the financials work, while also giving Golden State a pair of depth pieces to fill out their roster. Kevon Looney is on an expiring contract and can be a valuable on and off-court piece for the remainder of the season, helping out the Trail Blazers' young players including developing big man Donovan Clingan.
Looney and three second-round picks seems reasonable value for Portland given Banton (8.9 minutes per game) and Reath (3.1 minutes per game) have been scarcely used so far this season and aren't absolutely crucial to their long-term plans.