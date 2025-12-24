Rival's true trade deadline intentions may land Warriors their ideal trade target

The Golden State Warriors, without a doubt, will be combing the market as the trade deadline creeps closer.

Although Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have both been excellent when they've been available, the component parts surrounding them have not been sufficient. The Warriors sit at a 15-15 record, and it appears the only way for them to cement their status as contenders is another blockbuster move.

This reality might be disappointing, but it has emerged as the clear-cut truth.

Therefore, they will be among the host of teams who will be monitoring the Boston Celtics' trade stance over the coming weeks.

The Celtics are one of the most confusing teams to evaluate heading into trade season, considering the combination of their clear desire to shed salary and their surprisingly excellent record. Yet if they ultimately decide to sell off some pieces, Golden State could be in play for one of their ideal targets: sharpshooting forward Sam Hauser.

Sam Hauser could quickly become available if the Celtics reveal their true intentions

After falling short in the playoffs last season and losing Jayson Tatum to an Achilles tear, the Celtics did the logical thing and tore down their roster to prepare for a re-tool. They dealt Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in salary-shedding deals, and they looked poised to move even more salary before the season even began.

However, as it stands, their 18-11 record complicates things a bit.

If they believe Tatum can return, it is within their power to build out their roster for this season with hopes of barreling through a relatively open Eastern Conference.

Yet, with movable deals still on their books and Tatum's return up in the air, it is far more likely that they are in line for more salary-shedding efforts. This would quickly render players such as Hauser and Anfernee Simons some of the league's most attractive trade targets.

Simons, who has questionable efficiency and is on an expiring deal, is likely not someone the Warriors will pursue. Hauser, however, presents a different story.

This season, he's averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.9 minutes off the bench. While his production from beyond the arc has taken a dip (he's knocking down just 35.7% of his shots from 3-point range), there should be confidence that he will creep closer to his career 44% mark.

Golden State, more than anything, needs to add reliable complementary pieces to their roster. Hauser presents exactly that.

Moreover, his contract value sits at just over $10 million for the 2025-26 season, meaning that a deal could be constructed entirely separately from a Jonathan Kuminga trade. The contracts of Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis would theoretically be enough to get a deal done if a third team could be looped in to allow Boston to move off of more salary.

Therefore, as soon as the Celtics' true trade deadline intentions become clear, the Warriors should be making calls to their front office.