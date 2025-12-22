Stephen Curry is making Warriors trade deadline move more likely by the day

For many, it comes at no surprise that Stephen Curry is still putting up superhuman performances for the Golden State Warriors on a near-nightly basis.

Even with an off-game against the Phoenix Suns, Curry is averaging 32.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in the four games since his return from his quad injury. He's shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

For his team, however, it represents an unavoidable reality. If Curry is going to continue to play at this level in the final seasons of his career, they must do everything possible to furnish him with the pieces he needs to compete for a championship.

As the trade deadline creeps closer, this will be the onus that looms over every decision that Golden State makes.

Stephen Curry has left the Warriors no choice with his excellent play

Even the elevated play of both Curry and Jimmy Butler has not been enough to land the Warriors in the spot they anticipated before the start of the season.

As it stands, the team is 14-15 with the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They are 21st in the NBA in offensive rating and 13th in net rating. Injury issues and inconsistencies continue to plague their roster.

While head coach Steve Kerr has done everything within his power to find a viable rotational combination, it appears as though the Warriors do not currently have the pieces to remain seriously competitive in a loaded Western Conference.

If Curry were already declining, it might be time to tear things down and await the painful rebuilding era that will follow his retirement. However, that is clearly not the case.

On the season, Curry is averaging 28.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. He looks poised for another All-NBA bid. Golden State has no choice but to capitalize upon his longevity.

They need a reliable third scorer and capable defender that can fit into the starting lineup alongside Curry, Butler and Draymond Green. In an ideal world, this would be Jonathan Kuminga, but it has become quickly apparent that dream is dead.

The impetus is now upon the Warriors' front office, yet again, to make a blockbuster move for a piece who can push this team back into championship contention, even if it comes at the cost of the future draft assets they have held onto so dearly.

If they fail to do so, they will forever face the reality of having wasted the final years of one of the greatest players in NBA history.