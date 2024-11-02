Roadblock to Warriors' star trade may prove impossible to overcome
After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the October 21 deadline, and having been demoted to the bench by the fourth game of the regular season, there was always going to be further speculation on Jonathan Kuminga's future at the Golden State Warriors.
Kuminga is coming off his two best games of the season ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, having tallied 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists across the back-to-back wins against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Warriors are reportedly willing to include Jonathan Kuminga in a blockbuster trade
But despite a pair of good performances, it appears Kuminga's future will be an ongoing storyline as the season develops. According to Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic in a report on Thursday, "rival executives believe the Warriors are more willing than ever to include Kuminga in a trade of significant magnitude."
That's not to say Golden State are actively shopping Kuminga, but that they'd be willing to sacrifice him if it meant finding another star to pair with Stephen Curry. In what has been a constant link since early in the offseason, Thursday's report again identified 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler as a player the Warriors could target if the Miami Heat make him available.
The problem now is that Kuminga's contract situation has created a roadblock that's already prevented them from adding an All-Star forward. According to Amick and Hollinger, Kuminga would be currently with the Utah Jazz had the offseason plans of trading for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen come to fruition.
But the Jazz wanted Brandin Podziemski instead, largely because he entered this season with three years still remaining on his rookie contract. In the current climate of the new CBA and tax aprons, that's far more valuable than paying a talented but still unproven Kuminga $30+ million from next season onwards.
The Markkanen situation may not be the only instance in which Kuminga's now impending free agency will cause a roadblock to a potential deal. Who says the Miami Heat would be interested in paying the former seventh overall pick $30+ million per season if they explored a Butler trade, and the same goes with the Milwaukee Bucks if Giannis Antetokounmpo ever becomes available.
The other roadblock is the fact Kuminga still only makes $7.6 million this season, meaning any trade for a star would also have to include multiple salaries as well. Given the way Andrew Wiggins has started the season, would it even be worth trading him, Kuminga and other assets for a 35-year-old, injury-prone Butler?
The Warriors have remained patient with Kuminga to the point where it may now be hurting them more than helping them. His impending free agency severely dents his trade value, and with it the team's chances of trading for a star.