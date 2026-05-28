Sneaky Warriors draft target has officially taken his name out of consideration

The Golden State Warriors will have plenty of intrigue when we get to the 2026 NBA Draft as a result of their selection in the late lottery.

The Warriors pick at 11th overall, and there will certainly be a wide array of talent for them to choose from. It's almost certain that a highly-touted prospect at a position of need will fall outside of the top-10.

But we shouldn't ignore the potential for Golden State's second-round pick to carry some major excitement as well. The Warriors have had great success in recent years drafting in the second round, most recently adding a viable rotational piece in Will Richard at 56th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. After this Draft, Golden State aren't currently in possession of another second-round pick until 2030

If they're able to add a talented prospect at 11th overall and another strong contributor at 54th overall, this Draft would be a smashing success for the franchise. Though there are certainly a number of candidates who could take on that mantle for Golden State, however, the announcement that Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic will return to college signifies the loss of one potential target in this year's class.

Andrej Stojakovic would've been an intriguing target for the Warriors at 54th overall

If the Warriors are able to fill a major rotational need in the first round, selecting a capable center, forward, or a backcourt partner for Stephen Curry, they can go in virtually any direction in the second. But given their need for additional offensive punch and reliable scorers off the bench, perhaps an efficient guard or wing would be the right selection.

Granted, Stojakovic still has major work to do, which makes his decision to return to college reasonable. He shot just 24.4% from 3-point range during his junior season at Illinois. But on one of the best teams in the country in 2025-26, he was a consistent scoring presence, averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and one assist while shooting 50% from the field on healthy volume. He creates excellent rim pressure, and he has the defensive tools to be impactful on that end of the court as well.

Of course, all of this is now a moot point for the Warriors unless Stojakovic somehow elevates himself into the first round next year. But the clear fit between Stojakovic's skill-set and Golden State's needs does point toward an archetype they could be seeking out at that point in the second round.

Richie Saunders out of BYU should also be available in that range, as should Kylan Boswell out of Illinois and Ja'Kobi Gillespie out of Tennessee.

Even though Stojakovic is returning to college, therefore, the Warriors will have plenty of room to add a capable contributor at that point in the Draft.