Steph Curry just made his Warriors return feel more inevitable than ever

The best part of the Golden State Warriors' stop in Boston might've already happened, as Steph Curry spent about 30 minutes shooting this afternoon at TD Garden. It's been nearly seven weeks since he last played, and it seems like his return is just around the corner.

Shams Charania said as much on Wednesday. According to the NBA ESPN insider, the Warriors are cautiously optimistic that the superstar guard will return to the lineup later this month. He noted Curry's "strong on-court workout" in Boston, which you can catch a glimpse of below, thanks to Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

Steph went through about 30 minutes worth of shooting work with assistant coach Bruce Fraser. He spent a few minutes talking to Rick Celebrini after that. He definitely looks like he’s feeling better moving around the floor. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 18, 2026

Golden State sits No. 9 in the West, an outcome no one would've thought possible before the season, given the injuries the Warriors would face.

The allure of a high lottery pick is too much for the bottom five teams in the conference to resist, making it so Golden State is guaranteed to compete in the play-in tournament. It's a matter of which seed that will be, as the Warriors are one game back from the No. 8 Clippers.

Obviously, the preferred outcome is having to win only one play-in game, rather than two. The extra rest would help, too, as will Curry.

Steph Curry could return for Warriors by the end of the month

Even with Curry back, Golden State will need a miracle to make a playoff run. Advancing past the play-in as the No. 7 seed would likely result in a first-round matchup against San Antonio, and as the No. 8 seed, that could mean a showdown against the defending champions.

Still, if there is a chance that the Warriors can do something, Curry wants to be out there. He turned 38 a few days ago, and whether you want to think about it or not, he's nearing the end of his career. As long as it's safe for him to play again, he's going to give it a shot.

The championship run that Curry and Golden State so desperately want is off the table, but hey, maybe it will be in the cards for next season. Okay, that's being far too optimistic, but if Jimmy Butler can return at the midway point of next year and look like who he was before he got hurt, the Warriors' odds will be better than they are right now.

Hopefully, in the meantime, we can enjoy at least a little bit of Steph Curry magic. If today's news is any sign, that could be on the way very soon.