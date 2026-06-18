Stephen Curry can't afford Warriors to ignore Jalen Brunson title path any longer

For the last four years, the Golden State Warriors have failed to capitalize on Stephen Curry’s talent. Obviously, they won a championship in 2022, but since then, they’ve been far too hesitant to take big swings. Jimmy Butler was their only huge trade. So, the Warriors need to follow the Jalen Brunson path: Make a bunch of trades.

The New York Knicks saw an opportunity to win a title, and they pounced. The Knicks didn’t hesitate to make trades to build around Brunson. In fact, their entire starting lineup was added via trades. That’s the mentality the Warriors need to take moving forward. Make moves. Help Curry at all costs.

The time for being patient is long gone. Golden State needs to copy New York’s strategy.

Warriors need to copy Knicks' Jalen Brunson strategy

Obviously, the Warriors have made some significant trades in recent years. The trade for Butler was huge, but he just ended up getting hurt last season, which really hurt the Warriors.

Golden State also made a deal for Kristaps Porzingis last year, but it was made too late. The Warriors should have traded Jonathan Kuminga long before they did.

But for the most part, the Warriors have been pretty content to sign guys in free agency and depend on their young players – guys like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

New York, on the other hand, did the opposite. The Knicks made a ton of trades, all with the goal of giving Brunson the best chance to win. And in the end, it all worked perfectly.

The Knicks traded Cam Reddish in a deal for Josh Hart. They traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby. They traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Then, perhaps most famously, they traded a ton of first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges. They traded the farm to bring him on board.

The Warriors have picks. They have assets to trade. If they are serious about helping Curry make a run at one more ring, they need to act fast. They need to be active on the trade market.

There is no time for Golden State to be scared to make trades. It has to. If Curry is going to win, the Warriors have to make some big changes to their roster.

They have already waited too long to be aggressive on the trade market. The Warriors need to copy the Knicks’ plan.