The whole beef and controversy between Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green and former NBA player Austin Rivers is very petty and kind of dumb, but that’s the way NBA beefs are supposed to be, right?

This pettiness could rage on even longer, but Warriors star Stephen Curry is in a bit of an awkward situation. Obviously he and Green have been through the wringer together for over a decade and are basically brothers in arms on the court. Yet off the court, Rivers’ older sister is married to Steph’s brother Seth Curry.

Curry brothers likely staying out of Draymond Green-Austin Rivers beef

For those who have not followed this saga, Green started things off by saying that he felt head coach Steve Kerr has somewhat held him back in his career and limited his potential offensively. He said that as part of a larger point about how much he appreciates Kerr and respects him, but of course that was the one thing people really focused on.

In response, Rivers took aim at Green and said that he’s a great player but called his comments ridiculous. Then, Green shot back at Rivers on his podcast and compared their respective careers while also saying he got money from his dad Doc Rivers. Naturally, Rivers fired back at Green and said he was lucky to be drafted by the Warriors and surrounded with so many talented players and coaches.

Something tells me that Steph will not be weighing in on this controversy anytime soon. He seems perfectly content at the Met Gala and probably just wants a nice long break from basketball after a trying season in which he spent a lot of time recovering from injury.

But if he got asked about it, the 2x MVP would probably plead the fifth or just take the high road as he usually does. Curry doesn’t like to get dragged down into the mud on petty squabbles, whereas that’s exactly where Green likes to reside.

It’s almost a metaphor for both of them as players. Curry will forever be remembered for his majestic, high-arcing threes that have made him the best shooter of all time. Yet for better or worse, Green will be remembered for his dirty work in the trenches and his below the belt (sometimes literally) defense which will get him into the Hall of Fame.

Maybe it’s that mix of competing styles that was part of the magic that led to Golden State’s dynasty.

Don’t expect Curry to say much about this messy controversy between Green and Rivers, but it wouldn’t be a shock if they kept on trading blows. It’s a long offseason after all.