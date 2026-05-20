The Golden State Warriors may be out of the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to get talked about. As the NBA’s most recent dynasty, there will inevitably be talk about the Warriors, and some intense debates have broken out about Stephen Curry in the wake of the Western Conference Finals opener on Monday.

After an epic Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs that saw Victor Wembanyama go off and win the game for the visitors, some Warriors fans pointed out the fact that Curry has fared pretty well in his career against the French phenom.

Stephen Curry needs opportunity to face young NBA stars in the playoffs

In the regular season Curry went off against the Spurs in back-to-back games, scoring 40-plus points each night in San Antonio which was just another reminder that he still has it despite not being far from turning 40-years-old.

Not only that, but one of the more iconic moments from Curry’s career, which will inevitably be part of the legend and myth of the superstar guard when his career is long over, is when he put Team USA on his back in the 2024 Olympics and led them to victory over Team France in the Gold Medal Game. As part of his late run, Curry hit an incredible, arcing shot over the long wingspan of Wembanyama.

While Warriors fans were bringing up those memories, others like Nick Wright were saying it was “adorable” that some were trying to make the game about Curry. Well, apparently those people are unaware of how Curry completely reshaped the NBA almost single-handedly, which is why it’s not crazy to think about how Curry could be one of the few guys in the NBA who can overcome Wembanyama’s many strengths.

Watching my Warriors frenemies desperately try to make last night… about *Steph Curry* and somehow convincing themselves that he might be the antidote to Wemby has been absolutely adorable. pic.twitter.com/5OrstHlmFi — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 19, 2026

This comes after there were some segments of social media debating whether Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been better the last two seasons than Curry was when he won back-to-back MVP awards. It speaks to the goldfish memory that many NBA fans have that they are so forgetful of the greatness that occurred not that long ago.

It’s unfortunate that the Warriors have not been good enough to make deep playoff runs the last few seasons. How fun would it be to see Curry go up against stars like SGA and Wemby at this point in his career?

Perhaps the Warriors can somehow make another run next season to give everyone a chance to see Curry face off with these young stars, but until then these debates will have to remain somewhat hypothetical.