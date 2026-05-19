Stephen Curry's ghost haunts the Thunder yet again after Wemby clip surfaces

Golden State Warriors fans still love to watch Stephen Curry’s deep game-winning 3-pointer in Oklahoma City from 2016, but nobody expected Victor Wembanyama to virtually recreate it in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. It had everyone thinking the ghost of Curry’s shot may still be haunting the floor. Wemby’s wasn’t quite the dagger, but it tied the game and forced a second overtime. Fans can see the shots side-by-side in the clip below.

Wembanyama looked like the best player on the floor on Monday night as he went for 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 49 minutes of action. He made 14 of his 25 field goals, and that was his only 3-pointer. Wemby mostly crushed OKC in the paint, but he saved his three for an iconic splash.

The shot had every Warrior fan thinking of Curry. Fans know Steph changed the game and has a career full of iconic moments. Still, a decade later, a future all-time great early in his career pulled off the feat again. The only explanation is Curry's shot is still stuck in the building.

Victor Wembanyama sinks nearly identical 3 to Stephen Curry

Wemby’s wasn’t a game-winner, but the result was in the balance. If he misses that deep 3-pointer, the Spurs likely lose a heartbreaking game. They were down three in overtime before the make. This was after OKC got off to a slow start and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled throughout the game. San Antonio needed the win, and Wemby delivered.

Fans will remember Curry’s game-winner came on a 46-point night where he hit 12 3-pointers. It was an otherworldly performance to top Kevin Durant and the Thunder. KD would join the Warriors in the offseason and help create the dynasty fans know today.

The Warriors have work to do around Curry to get back into serious contention, and Monday night’s game should have fans worried. Steph is expected to extend and finish his career in the Bay Area. Golden State wants to contend in his final years, but they are far away right now.

Expect the Warriors to make mold moves this offseason. They need more talent, depth, and defense to get into the top six in the West. That is possible with the right pieces. Catching Oklahoma City and San Antonio may be out of the question, but a deep playoff run would be a win.

Stephen Curry’s decade-old iconic shot in Oklahoma City was virtually recreated by a 7’4 center in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama and the Warriors' GOAT sank a deep 3-pointer on nearly the same spot on the floor to lift their team to victory. For those who don’t think history repeats itself, it must have been the ghost of Curry’s shot that made it a reality.

Golden State Warriors fans are excited that Curry is being talked about after an epic game. That is when you know that you’ve reached legendary status. It was an iconic shot that was somehow recreated. Credit to Steph and Wemby. That is what greats do.