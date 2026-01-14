When the Golden State Warriors signed Seth Curry last year, it was easy to imagine the feel-good moment that would occur when star guard Stephen Curry would finally be able to play alongside his brother on an NBA court.

Yet that dream has been put on hold thanks to Seth's lingering sciatic nerve issue that has now kept him out for over a month.

Stephen Curry's Warriors dream on hold due to brother's injury

It would be a shame if the younger Curry brother's injury prevented him from being able to take the court alongside his brother. Ironically, the only two games Seth played in were games that Stephen missed due to injury.

The timing just hasn't worked out ever since the Warriors were able to officially add Seth to the roster at the start of December, having been waived following preseason due to financial constraints.

Seth's first game with the Warriors was a very solid one as he made six of his seven field goal attempts including two of three shots beyond the arc in a 14-point performance, giving the undermanned hosts a fighting chance against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

He did not play as well the following game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and has not played since due to that nagging injury which might have the team slightly regretting signing him in the first place.

There is still time for him to heal up and make an impact though. Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks with the hope that the 35-year-old will have made some progress. Golden State could certainly use some help offensively, with Seth having been a reliable scorer and one of the best 3-point shooters in history throughout his career to date.

Seth has shot 43.3% from three-point range in his career and even eclipsed his older brother in shooting percentage beyond the arc last season, making 45.6% of his attempts which was the best mark in the NBA.

All season the Warriors have struggled to find reliable sources of offense outside of Steph and Jimmy Butler. Maybe when he is fully healthy, the former Dallas Maverick can find his stride and establish himself as a perimeter threat to take some of the pressure off his brother.

The dream for the two Curry brothers to play together is still alive, but Seth needs to get healthy so the Warriors can see if that brotherly duo can unlock anything for the team moving forward.