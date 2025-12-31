Warriors' regret in signing Seth Curry grows after latest injury

Fans hoped that the Golden State Warriors' signing of Seth Curry would be more than a heartwarming story of him playing alongside his brother, Steph. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. He's played only two games, and on Sunday, the team announced he is dealing with a sciatic nerve issue.

In Seth's regular-season debut for the Warriors, he scored 14 points in 18 minutes on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. It was encouraging. Two nights later, he played 14 minutes against the Sixers, but shot 0-of-2 from the field. That was 26 days ago, and Seth hasn't played since.

He missed the past few games due to the injury, and he'll be out for at least two more weeks, which is when Golden State said he'd be re-evaluated.

It's not that the Warriors anticipated he would play a significant role or anything like that (if he were, that would be a sign of an even larger issue), but the signing has already shaped up to be yet another offseason move the front office should regret.

Seth Curry is the latest Warrior dealing with a sciatic nerve issue

Golden State has a very slim margin for error in its push to win another title with Steph, so while it's still only December, the Warriors sitting eighth in the West isn't exactly ideal. If the season ended today, they'd have to fight their way to the first round via the play-in tournament. Their reward, depending on whether they secured the seventh or eighth seed, would be the Thunder or Spurs. Talk about reassuring.

All of that is to say that even though Seth is just on a minimum deal, the Warriors could use more of a contribution from him than what he's given. All that his first game with the team did was raise fans' hopes.

It says a lot that before getting hurt, Seth was already out of the rotation, even on a team whose offense sits in the bottom half of the league (No. 20). Golden State leads the league in three-point attempts per game (43.7) and makes (15.7), but its three-point percentage ranks 14th (35.9%). You'd think Seth would be able to help with that, but he's spent most of his time on the end of the bench.

Hopefully, for Seth's sake, his sciatic nerve issue doesn't bother him too much, and he is cleared to return soon. LeBron, who dealt with the same thing at the beginning of the season, spoke about how painful it is. Al Horford understands, but at least he's back now. Fingers crossed that Seth will be in the clear soon.