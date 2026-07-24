Stephen Curry extension news proves Warriors are still moving in one direction

According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to the idea of signing Stephen Curry to a one- or two-year contract extension. The mere fact that Golden State is open to the idea of bringing Curry back on such a contract proves that it is still fully committed to winning another title with Curry at the helm.

Here is the extent of the report from Slater: "From my understanding, despite the fact that they do, you know, they're liking to keep their salary flexibility open long-term and clean books, Steph Curry's very, you know, exclusive to that,” Slater said. “You know, if he wants a one-year extension at big money, if he wants a two-year extension, the Warriors are very open to that conversation."

It sounds like Curry is still at the center of everything the Warriors are looking to do moving forward. At least, until he decides to retire.

Warriors are still fully committed to winning with Stephen Curry

This is a relatively unsurprising fact. Curry is still playing at an extremely high level, and he’s been a Warrior for his entire career. At this point, he’s probably the greatest Warrior of all-time (sorry, Wilt Chamberlain).

However, at 38 years old, Curry is very much in the final stage of his career. He only has a few top-notch years left, and it feels like his play could begin to decline at any point.

The Warriors are very open to giving Steph Curry a 1 or 2-year max extension, per @anthonyVslater



"From my understanding, despite the fact that they do, you know, they're liking to keep their salary flexibility open long-term and clean books, Steph Curry's very, you know,… pic.twitter.com/55KELJpGa2 — NBABase (@TheNBABase) July 24, 2026

Plus, the new CBA is terrifying. Teams are dodging the second apron left and right, completely afraid to be over that apron line. Paying Curry a max contract at his age would put the Warriors in danger of crossing it.

But if they play their cards right, the Warriors should be able to have the best of both worlds: Keep Curry under contract on a max deal and still stay under the second apron.

The key to it all is also putting a championship-caliber roster alongside Curry. Obviously, the Warriors are still in the midst of the LeBron James sweepstakes, but would he be enough to get them over the hump?

It feels like Golden State needs to think bigger. Or, perhaps in today’s NBA, the Warriors need to think more about upgrading their depth alongside Curry and Draymond Green (and Jimmy Butler, when he’s healthy).

The point is, the Warriors are committed to Curry. They’re willing to pay him whatever he wants in order to keep him around, and they want to win another title while he’s still in town.