The sky is seemingly falling for the Golden State Warriors right now. They have lost four straight games and they just keep on losing players to injury. One of the latest injuries was sustained by Steph’s brother, Seth Curry, which may remove a major incentive for him to return to the floor this season.

Seth exited Friday night’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an adductor injury. The younger Curry brother has dealt with injuries all season, having been only able to play in four games this season due to a sciatic issue.

Steph Curry may not get to play with his brother Seth this season

Unfortunately, Steph has been sidelined since late January as he deals with a knee injury, meaning the two Curry brothers haven't been able to play together on the same court at any point in the regular season -- something that's a true shame.

Steph would obviously try to get back on the court no matter what because he is a competitor and wants to be out there for the fans, but the possibility that he could play with his brother would have made the sting of this disappointing season hurt a little less.

Now, that is very much in question. Seth missed months with the sciatica injury so there is a possibility that this latest injury could shut him down for the year. It would be a shame if the Warriors had to shut down both Curry brothers for the remainder of the season, but that is how things are trending right now.

With the Warriors almost certainly set to face the Portland Trail Blazers, likely on the road, in the Play-In tournament as the Dubs are seemingly destined for the No. 10 seed, probably the biggest question for the rest of the season is whether Steph will suit up for that contest.

If he is feeling better then the competitor in him will want to be out there even if it feels like the Warriors losing to the Blazers in the Play-In would be the most fitting way for this season to end.

Obviously, it would be a nightmare if Curry returned and hurt his knee in a major way, so the Warriors are going to be cautious. But maybe Curry could come back and wow everyone with an insane vintage performance that at least provides one nice memory from an otherwise forgettable campaign.