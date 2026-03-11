The Golden State Warriors are trying to stay afloat without their star point guard Stephen Curry. The 2x MVP has been out since late January with a knee injury and there is not a clear timetable for his return. Injuries are to be expected for someone who is about to turn 38 years old, but there may be one sentimental factor driving him to return this season.

His brother, Seth Curry, just made his long-awaited return for the Warriors on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. It seemed like the younger Curry brother did not miss a step at all, scoring 13 points in 12 minutes of playing time.

Seth has only played in three games for the Warriors this season, but has looked pretty good in two of them. His first game with Golden State saw him put up 14 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder way back at the start of December.

Desire to play with brother may fuel Steph Curry's Warriors return

The irony is that Seth and Steph have yet to share the court together. Sure, they've been on the bench together watching games and cheering on their teammates, but they haven't been healthy at the same time which is a shame because everyone was looking forward to that possibility when Seth signed with the team.

The Warriors have fallen to .500 on the year and while they will probably be assured at least one Play-In game barring an epic collapse, there isn't a ton to play for over the reaminder of this season other than pride.

Steph would want to be out there no matter what because he is a showman at heart and is competitive enough to believe that even if he has a slither of a chance at the playoffs, he can make it happen. But with the Warriors bordering on playing meaningless basketball right now, Steph at least has the added motivation of playing with his brother to help get him back on the court.

The Warriors obviously have to be smart with their star. They cannot rush him back and have him sustain a major injury which could impact his availability for next season. Golden State has already lost one star player for the season, and the early part of next season in Jimmy Butler, so they cannot to have the same happen to Steph.

It may take time, but if the two Curry brothers can play together at some point this season, that would at least provide a nice moment for the team amidst what has been a disappointing campaign overall.