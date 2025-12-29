The Golden State Warriors dropped a disappointing game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, with superstar point guard Stephen Curry robbed of a chance at a vintage moment thanks to a questionable call from the referees.

With the game tied at 122 in the closing seconds, Curry drove the ball down the court and was called for an offensive foul as he appeared to swipe the face of Jamal Shead in trying to create a shot for himself.

Warriors get screwed over by rough call on Stephen Curry

However, video of the incident shows that Curry inadvertently hit the defender with the ball and did not make contact with his face with any part of his body. The refs saw Curry's hand's near Shead's face and his sell-job was enough as he dropped to the ground in the final seconds.

The Raptors got the ball and while they did not score in regulation as Draymond Green forced a miss from Brandon Ingram, the hosts went on to win comfortably in overtime. Who knows what Curry would have done if that foul was not called, but it could have easily been yet another vintage moment from the 2x MVP if he had hit a buzzer-beater to win the game.

Stephen Curry was called for an offensive foul after swiping the ball into the defender’s face on a game-winning possession.



Good or bad call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hY3UJ7OL7U — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 28, 2025

That's just not how the team's season has gone thus far. It seems every time Golden State get a little bit of momentum, they have a heartbreaking loss like the one in Toronto that brings them back to .500 and questioning what they need to do to right the ship.

What makes it even more frustrating is that the Warriors should have put the game away with less than two minutes in regulation as Curry hit a three to give the Warriors a seven point lead, only to allow the Raptors to get right back into it.

This has been a far too common occurrence all season. Golden State will let opponents hang around way too long, and often their wins require them to expend more energy than was necessary. They've also made a habit of losing clutch games, something they simply cannot keep doing with how tight things are in the Western Conference.

We'll have to see if the Warriors can get things turned around, but this botched call is seemingly emblematic of the season as a whole. Things just have not gone their way, but maybe the calendar turning to 2026 soon will bring a much needed change.