After the Golden State Warriors easily took care of the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, star guard Stephen Curry was asked whether there is any sort of rivalry between the two pacific division teams. Curry's response will absolutely delight Warriors fans.

Curry's response will absolutely delight Warriors fans, with the 2x MVP cooly sipping a drink at the podium as a reporter asked him about whether he views it as a rivalry. Without missing a beat, Curry replied, "geographically yeah, that’s about it.”

Warriors star Stephen Curry roasts the Kings

It was a fitting response after Curry dropped 27 points as the Warriors beat the Kings 137-103. While there was a time where Sacramento was rising from the ashes, any traces of rivalry are basically dead now.

It seems like a while ago now, but just a few seasons back one could easily make the case that the Warriors and Kings did have a budding rivalry. In the 2022-23 NBA season, the two teams met in the first round of the playoffs and the series went seven games.

An epic 50-point performance from Curry pushed the Warriors into the second round, but the upstart Kings looked to have a strong foundation with young players like De'Aaron Fox on the rise.

The very next season the Kings bounced the Warriors from the Play-In tournament in what ended up being Klay Thompson's final game with the franchise. Fast forward to now and Sacramento is 8-30 on the season, with Fox gone and a roster that doesn't possess a whole lot of promising young talent to build around.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been playing better recently and are hoping to move beyond the mediocrity that has defined much of the season so far.

The two Northern California teams could potentially make a trade with one another soon as Jonathan Kuminga, whose departure from the Warriors seems imminent, has been linked to Sacramento a lot dating back to the offseason.

Kuminga would benefit from a fresh start, but Sacramento is clearly trending in the wrong direction which means it may not necessarily be the best position for him in the long run. However, he would likely get a lot more playing time so he could showcase his talents.

It's funny how just a few years can change things so much. The Kings appeared to be on the rise just a few years ago yet are now on the decline, while the Warriors are in the same place they were as a fading dynasty trying to make one more run.