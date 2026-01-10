Warriors' championship vision becomes crystal clear with pair of massive wins

The Golden State Warriors have won each of their last two games, coming away with convincing victories over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings.

For many teams, back-to-back wins would simply be a small step in the right direction after a period of rough play. For the Warriors, who are entering a stretch that could determine the outlook of their season heading into the trade deadline, these wins represent much more.

Including their last two games, Golden State has the privilege of playing eight straight matchups at home after beginning the season with a tough travel schedule.

Sitting at a 21-18 record, an extended stretch of winning could put them in position to break into the top six seeds with the right move at the deadline.

More importantly, over these last two games they have executed the vision the organization had this offseason, showcasing what might be possible from here on out.

The Warriors are finally scoring, and it gives them a glimmer of hope heading into the trade deadline

Just before Christmas, things seemed pretty bleak in Golden State. Almost all of their stars had missed time due to injury, and their premier offseason signings, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, had failed to make a serious impact.

They were 21st in the league in offense, and it seemed as though their component parts would not be enough to elevate this team into contention.

Over the past two games, however, the team has totaled 257 points. Granted, this was not accomplished against elite defenses.

Yet there is a glimmer of hope to pull from these performances.

Stephen Curry predictably led the team in scoring in both games, and Jimmy Butler joined with 21 and 15 points, respectively. This is what can and should be expected out of these two players on a game-to-game basis.

Where the improvement came was from their supplemental pieces. Quinten Post totaled 22 points between the two games, knocking down four of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. Melton totaled 41. Draymond Green totaled 25.

Against Sacramento, Golden State had seven players in double-digit scoring.

The Warriors run an equal opportunity offense around the gravity of Curry. At times, this has come back to bite them. However, when their role players are engaged and are knocking down their shots, they have the potential to look like a well-oiled machine.

There will be much tougher tests ahead, even on this home-stand. They will still probably need to acquire a bona-fide second option at the trade deadline.

But it's encouraging to see signs of everything coming together in the meantime.