Warriors are painfully wasting the best Stephen Curry season left

The Golden State Warriors sit at 20-18 and the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The full story has not been told, and a move at the trade deadline is likely lingering, but it goes without saying their early-season performance has been disappointing.

While their stars have played spectacularly this season, their component parts have not been adequate to put together an extended winning stretch. As a result, the Warriors are in danger of finding themselves on the outside looking in as we approach the mid-season mark.

Stephen Curry, however, has been playing some of the best ball of this era of his career. According to Bill Simmons, this is the best he's been in a while:

"Curry's having his best year in three years... They actually need scoring. They're paying all this money for Jimmy Butler, who's [getting] 17, 19 a game. Draymond can't score. They have all these other bench guys that you don't know what you're getting [from]." Bill Simmons

For years, Golden State's mandate has been clear: give Curry the pieces he needs to compete for a championship. If they are unable to accomplish that goal this season, they could be wasting the final opportunity they have left.

Stephen Curry is forcing the Warriors to make a move at the trade deadline or risk wasting his final superstar season

Curry, as sad as it may be, is likely in the penultimate season of his career. He is in the final season of the four-year deal he signed back in 2022, and he has a one-year contract extension valued at around $62 million for the 2026-27 season.

The Warriors' championship window is clearly defined, and Curry is doing everything he can to maximize it. Through 28 games, he's averaging 28.8 points, four rebounds, and 4.5 assists while knocking down 39.1% of his attempts from 3-point range.

As he nears his 38th birthday, it's hard to think he'll sustain this level of performance forever.

He's not at the level of production that other MVP candidates have achieved, but he remains one of the most important players in the league nonetheless.

Golden State, as they are currently constructed, simply don't have the juice to supplement him. They are 19th in the NBA in offensive rating and 20th in points per game. They are 6-6 in games where Curry scores 30 or more points.

Curry is enough to make any team dangerous in a playoff scenario, but every contender this season must view themselves through the mirror of the Oklahoma City Thunder. As it stands, the Warriors would almost certainly fall short against a team that dominant.

.This leaves them with no option but to go all-out in their attempts to furnish Curry with the pieces he needs.