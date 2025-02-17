Stephen Curry takes down Warriors teammate and rest of NBA to lift All-Star Game MVP

Stephen Curry has once again conquered the NBA All-Star Game, with the Golden State Warriors superstar lifting his second Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award at Chase Center on Sunday night.

Curry and Shaquille O'Neal's Team OGs squad took down Charles Barkley's Global Stars in the new All-Star Game format final, leading from start to finish in a dominant 41-25 victory.

Stephen Curry has claimed his second All-Star Game MVP

The new format with games to 40 meant that scoring was well down from previous years, with Curry not reaching the heights of his first MVP in 2022 where he drilled 16 points and had 50 points at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The 36-year-old had 12 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals in the final, shooting 4-of-8 from the field (all from 3-point range) in his team's 16-point win. Jayson Tatum led scoring with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including the game-winning dunk at the end.

MVP

MVP

MVP pic.twitter.com/4e3rvxY44d — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2025

Curry had eight points and six rebounds in the semi-final, having come up against Warrior teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis who competed for the Rising Stars team after their victory on Friday. Oakland native Damian Lillard led scoring for Team OGs with nine points in that game, while Tatum had six points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Curry made a three over Jackson-Davis in the semi-final, with the second-year center making a layup and recording an assist in just over six minutes off the bench as his team fell 42-35.

There's been plenty of feedback on the new format, particularly from Curry's Golden State teammate Draymond Green who was part of the TNT broadcast on Sunday night. Green was highly critical of Jackson-Davis and the Rising Stars being involved in the event, rating this All-Star Game as a 'zero' and stating that it 'sucks' when prompted live on air.

Others were more supportive of the new format, but either it way it won't take away Curry's newest place in history as a 2x All-Star Game MVP. The 11x All-Star has become the 15th player in NBA history to win the award multiple times, joining LeBron James (3), Kevin Durant (2) and Russell Westbrook (2) as the only active players in which to do so.

Curry will now be focused on having more big moments at Chase Center over the remainder of the season, with the Warriors needing their superstar to continue his recent good form to ensure they secure a playoff berth.