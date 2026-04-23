Stephen Curry’s next Warriors move could hinge on Steve Kerr

Speaking immediately after his team's elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last Friday, Stephen Curry confirmed his interest in a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

Curry is eligible for a two-year extension with the Warriors this summer, but the decision to solidify his future at the franchise could come into jeopardy if Steve Kerr departs as head coach as has become increasingly likely in recent days.

Steve Kerr could halt contract extension talks if Steve Kerr departs

With reports from insider Monte Poole that Kerr is heading out the door barring a level of renewed faith, Golden State could be thrown into chaos following the departure of their four-time championship-winning coach.

Not only would the Warriors need a new coach for the first time in 13 seasons, but there could be a range of roster moves influenced by Kerr's future. There's only six players currently under contract for next season, meaning the front office can make a host of decisions based on what happens with the 60-year-old in the coming weeks.

Kerr's departure could bring a level of instability Golden State have rarely faced over the last dozen years. Curry remains the one stabilizing figure amid so much uncertainty, but would the 38-year-old really be eager to jump into a contract extension this offseason with a lack of clarity around him, and with a new head coach still to prove themselves at the franchise?

Perhaps Curry's leadership and mentality is enough for him to take the bull by the horns and forge on with an extension despite the uncertainty, but no one would begrudge him thinking twice about the decision and seeking more information through on-court performances.

Stephen Curry extension gives Warriors another reason for big offseason

Curry should be at the forefront of everything the Warriors do anyway, but the fact the 2x MVP is extension-eligible just gives the front office more motivation to have a succesful offseason that shows their superstar that they're headed in the right direction.

If Kerr departs as is becoming expected, a big offseason that includes making the most of free agency and the potential of a blockbuster trade could be enough to convince Curry to sign an extension anyway.

Should Kerr's exit play a role in Curry choosing to halt extension talks, it could make for an incredibly nervous and urgent period for the franchise considering their greatest ever player is currently set to hit free agency next year.