As the Golden State Warriors attempt to fill out their roster following the inevitable resolution to their contractual stand-off with Jonathan Kuminga, their sole focus will be on furnishing superstar Stephen Curry with the supporting cast necessary to compete for another title.

Moreover, according to NBA Analyst Jared Greenberg, this will be just the latest development in an enduring quest to give Curry one more shot, showcasing with absolute certainty the fact that the most important player in franchise history will finish out his career in Golden State.

Having won four championships in his career, Curry's eyes are certainly set on competing for one more, and the Warriors, until the end of his career, will do everything possible to make sure that can happen.

Warriors will keep re-constructing the roster as many times as it takes

While everyone knew that the Curry was likely entering the twilight of his career, this knowledge received definite confirmation upon the team's blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Almost immediately after acquiring him, the front office signed him to a two-year, $110 million contract extension, securing a definite championship window with the team's veteran trio intact.

Greenberg, in remarking on the Warriors' presumed signings of players like Al Horford, said that their continued willingness to re-build the roster is evidence of the urgency with which they are operating: "This organization... on and off the record, there is one language they speak: do everything at all costs to protect and win for Steph Curry."

While some stars, in the final years of their careers, may not warrant this type of focus from their front office, Curry is certainly still near the height of his powers.

Last season, as a Second Team All-NBA Selection, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. While these numbers represented his lowest scoring totals in almost a decade, the gravity he possesses on offense is still absolutely essentially to Golden State's success.

While the team has still displayed a desire to develop and showcase their young talent, especially given their willingness to grant larger roles to players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, it is important to remember that their decision to go primarily after veteran acquisitions this offseason is more than a sign of their financial limitations.

In essence, every move they make, including their presumed addition of Horford, is made with the intention of giving Curry what he needs to propel the team back into contention, and the organization's sole focus, while sometimes misguided, should be reassuring to all fans of the Warriors.