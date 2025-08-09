Warriors' rumored target would extend Stephen Curry's prime by another year

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is taking his career "two years at a time." With one season remaining on his current contract and an extension signed for the 2026-27 campaign, the 37-year-old superstar has given the Warriors a reasonable window within which it can build around him.

If the goal is to ensure that Curry plays beyond the 2026-27 season, then the Warriors seem to be taking the appropriate actions to alleviate the burden the two-time MVP carries.

Curry is preparing for his first full season with teammate Jimmy Butler. The trio of Butler, Curry, and Draymond Green has already provided an intriguing return on the Warriors' investment, defeating the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, Curry's postseason ended prematurely due to a hamstring injury.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Warriors appear intent on preventing a similar outcome in 2025-26 by acquiring a veteran who can lighten Curry's workload: Malcolm Brogdon.

"I still think Malcolm Brogdon is someone to keep an eye on for the Warriors. To my understanding, Golden State looked at Brogdon on the trade market back during last season...so he's been on their radar for some time. He's definitely still on their radar now."

Brogdon has dealt with injuries of his own over the past two seasons, but when healthy, he's the exact type of player Curry would benefit from sharing his burden with.

Malcolm Brogdon would enable Stephen Curry to carry lighter workload

Brogdon, 32, has quietly put together a strong career as one of the most well-rounded players in the NBA. He's an efficient shooter, a high-level dribble-penetrator, a more than respectable playmaker who limits turnovers, and a quality team defender whose strength permits versatility.

As far as what he would offer the Warriors, Brogdon has all of the tools to step in and allow Curry to pick his spots as a scorer and playmaker alike.

Brogdon has accumulated career averages of 15.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, as well as 18.9 points and 5.8 assists per 36 minutes. Even with the injuries he's battled, he's been slightly above that range at 20.1 points and 5.9 assists per 36 minutes over the past three seasons.

Brogdon has also shot better than 40.4 percent from beyond the arc in four different seasons and has accumulated a career mark of 38.8 percent.

In addition to his ability to space the floor, create for his teammates, and score with commendable volume, Brogdon is constantly looking to get into the paint. He's one of the best in the NBA at playing the angles, even if he isn't quite as athletic as he used to be.

Brogdon has averaged at least 11.4 drives per game, shooting 48.8 percent or better on them, across each of the past five seasons.

With Brogdon attacking the basket, Curry should have more off-ball opportunities while facing less pressure to create penetration himself. That could extend the four-time NBA champion's prime by the simple virtue of playing a less physically-taxing role—at least in the regular season.

The Warriors will be eyeing other moves to fill out the rotation and create the depth they desperately need, but Brogdon represents an opportunity to add invaluable time to Curry's career.