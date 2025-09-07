Steve Kerr's biggest challenge of the season is already upon him for the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, there still remains a wide set of possibilities for their late-offseason acquisitions following the inevitable resolution to their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Nevertheless, given head coach Steve Kerr's evident sway over the manner in which the team's roster is constructed, his biggest challenge of the season is already in front of him as he attempts to choose which guards on the market will be the right fit to rejuvenate the team's backcourt.

This offseason, the Warriors have been linked to a host of players, including De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry, Malcolm Brogdon and even Ben Simmons, and bringing in the right pieces from this crop of free agents will be vital to their chances at contention.

Steve Kerr must have input into what guards the Warriors ultimately choose to sign

Since the start of the offseason, Golden State have been the presumed destination for veteran center Al Horford, providing them with a starting-caliber big man and an additional veteran presence in their starting lineup.

Yet, apart from that, the chokehold that the Kuminga situation has placed them in has left a significant amount of uncertainty surrounding the rest of their acquisitions. While a cold market this offseason has thankfully left a number of viable veteran free agents on the market this close to the season, the Warriors are now left choosing from among players who will be available on a veteran minimum contract.

Payton, who is highly ingrained in the team's scheme and has spent extensive time with the organization, would present a familiar presence, leaving little room for doubt regarding his ability to make an immediate impact on the rotation.

Melton, meanwhile, presents a strong defensive skill-set and could even start at shooting guard for Golden State if he were to sign, granting the team additional flexibility in regards to their starting lineup.

Players like Curry, Brogdon and Simmons, moreover, present unique, individual skill-sets that each could help the team in their own ways. Curry's sharpshooting could provide a much-needed additional perimeter threat off the bench. Brogdon's playmaking and ball-handling could give the team a floor general when Stephen Curry is off the court. Simmons' athletic ability could provide them with a rehabilitation project that has huge potential if his career is able to rebound.

Throughout Kerr's time with the Warriors, he has earned heavy influence with the front office in selecting what sort of players to add to the rotation.

Therefore, as Golden State attempts to parse out what remains of the market, Kerr must be integral in deciding which of these players most aptly address the team's needs, and he will be responsible for balancing the minutes within what is likely to be a crowded backcourt.