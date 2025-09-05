Warriors could have surprising strength next season if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors await an inevitable resolution to their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, their apparent readiness to bring in multiple veteran free agents as late-offseason additions has serious implications for the completeness of their roster.

Yet, as pointed out by NBA Analyst Bonta Hill on the most recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, the most important result of these signings could be the emerging strength of their bench: a relative weakness last season that, if transformed, could help propel the team into contention.

Although it remains to be seen who will be among Golden State's additions this offseason, any number of the players they have been speculated to be negotiating with would be huge adds for the depth of their roster, and their bench could benefit hugely from the injection of more veteran presence.

The Warriors' bench could be a surprising strength next season

Throughout the offseason, the organization has been rumored to be flirting with a number of veteran free agents, including but certainly not limited to Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.

Under the assumption that Melton would take the starting shooting guard role if he was signed and healthy, Hill makes the argument that the team's depth could see a major boost from these signings: "When you think about the bench mob, all of the sudden they have Buddy [Hield], they have [Brandin Podziemski], and I'm assuming that [Jonathan Kuminga] is on this roster. Those three guys coming off your bench, with Moses Moody, all of the sudden this bench looks strong."

Granted, Hill makes a strong assumption in assuming that Melton, who has dealt with severe injuries for the past two seasons, will be the starting shooting guard next to Stephen Curry. Yet, if this assumption proves true, a bench combination of these four players players, combined with the addition of a player like Payton or Brogdon, could prove to be seriously dangerous.

Last season, with a widely oscillating rotation, Golden State still posted the third-highest bench scoring numbers in the league, leaning on players like Kuminga to keep the offense going in the non-Steph minutes.

A trio of Hield, Podziemski and Moody off the bench all present serious shooting threats, and Kuminga, with his dynamic scoring ability, could lead the bench unit toward offensive prowess. Moreover, ascendant young center Quinten Post, with his perimeter shooting abilities, could make the unit even more dangerous if he adequately solidifies his defense and rebounding abilities.

As was illustrated by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers last season, depth is now what is needed to compete for a championship, and, if Hill's predictions come true, the Warriors could have an ample supply.