Steve Kerr calms Warriors fans' worst Stephen Curry fear with latest comments

The Golden State Warriors, frankly, have very little to play for this season.

With Jimmy Butler out with a torn ACL, even the sublime play of Stephen Curry will not elevate them into the upper echelons of the league. Golden State does not have enough depth or enough star power to truly be anything more than a first-round exit this season.

It might seem pessimistic. But it's the unfortunate truth.

Moreover, with the expiration of Curry's contract coming in 2027, Warriors fans must be prepared for his retirement to come in the near future. It's a real possibility that next season is Curry's last run at a championship.

In the context of these facts, it might make sense for Golden State to rest Curry for the remainder of the season. He's been out since Jan. 30 with knee soreness, and he was ruled out for at least 10 more days after the All-Star break.

Thankfully, Steve Kerr confirmed in an interview on Friday that we'll get to see Curry again this season when he inevitably heals up.

Warriors fans will get to see Stephen Curry play again this season

Curry is dealing with a minor, but lingering, injury. These things come with age, and by no means is it truly serious. Independent of the context of the way this season has gone, there would be absolutely no reason to believe Curry would not return.

But there was enough concern surrounding the issue that Kerr addressed it in his radio appearance on Friday:

"We are protecting him. But as soon as he's healthy, he's going to play. That's what this is about. We have lots to play for. We're right in the mix in the playoffs... It's not like this is something that's going to hurt him next year if we put him out there now." Steve Kerr

Although their championship hopes are slim, Kerr is correct in saying Golden State is right in the mix for a playoff spot. They currently possess a 29-27 record, and they still possess the eighth seed in the Western Conference. If they're able to keep their footing over the remainder of the season, they could easily find themselves in the play-in with a chance to earn a playoff berth.

The rest of this season must also be used to evaluate Kristaps Porzingis' fit with the organization. He's already flashed his abilities as a rim protector and a floor spacer, and seeing how he looks alongside Curry will be vital in determining whether to bring him back this offseason.

But there's a human aspect here as well. We've been graced by Curry's presence for the past 17 seasons. No matter how you spin it, he's far closer to the end than he is the beginning.

If Curry were to rest the remainder of the season in hopes of preserving his health, it would be a massive disappointment for every fan of Golden State. Thankfully, it seems we can expect his return sometime in the near future.