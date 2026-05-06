Steve Kerr's expected return could mean the end for once-promising Warriors youngster

Fans of the Golden State Warriors received an excellent Steve Kerr update this week. While it seemed initially that Kerr and the Warriors may have been parting ways after 12 seasons, things now appear to be trending in the right direction.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, "Golden State has been operating internally in recent days as though it is more likely than not that a common ground can be found with the 60-year-old."

Although there's room to argue that a fresh set of ideas might've been the best thing for the Warriors at this time, there's no better option than Kerr if the goal is to contend over the remainder of Stephen Curry's career. If Kerr is able to adapt his system to the new influx of talent and the re-shaping of the Warriors' roster, there's always a chance they'll find success over the remainder of his tenure.

But Kerr is also infamous for his handling of young, developing players. Even if a player is promising, they're liable to fall out of Kerr's good graces if they aren't willing or able to do the work on the margins.

It seems as though Quinten Post's relegation near the end of the regular season was another example of this phenomenon. With his restricted free agency looming, Steve Kerr's return could mean the end for the once-promising center.

Quinten Post may be finding a new home, depending on Steve Kerr's stance

When Post came into the NBA in 2024-25, there was reason to be excited. The Warriors hadn't had a 7-footer who could shoot reliably from the perimeter for the entirety of Curry's tenure with the team, and Post presented that. The problem was that he didn't bring much else to the table.

Even with the improvements he made during his sophomore campaign, Post was consistently slow-footed on defense and struggled to fight off opposing players for rebounds. He earned consistent opportunities as a rookie due to the lack of depth of the Warriors' center rotation. But when the 3-point shot started to go, so did his playing time.

Post shot just 33.1% from beyond the arc after Jan. 1. He missed the end of the season and both Play-In games with a persistent right foot injury. But even before that, Post had already seen a major dip in his playing time and a smattering of DNPs with the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis.

Post is now a restricted free agent this offseason. If Al Horford departs, Golden State admittedly doesn't have many answers at center.

But if Kerr returns, there can be no more straddling the fence with the front office. They must, instead, do everything they can to execute Kerr's vision and maximize their championship window while it's still open.

If Post doesn't fit into Kerr's vision, it's quite possible he'll be finding a new home this summer.