As the NBA world awaits any news on head coach Steve Kerr’s future with the Golden State Warriors, Kerr may have given everyone a pretty big hint on Wednesday by deciding to attend a San Francisco Giants game.

Maybe it doesn’t mean all that much especially since Kerr has professed affinity for the San Diego Padres, the team the Giants were playing against, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (c’mon man just pick a team), but the fact that he's showing himself in public suggests that he's probably leaning towards coming back.

Again, the guy lives in the Bay Area and was there with his childhood friend and journalist at The Athletic, Mike Silver, so perhaps it was nothing more than catching up with some friends at a baseball game. Yet if we're in his shoes and leaning towards leaving, you probably wouldn’t be going to a game just five minutes up the road from where the Warriors play their home games.

Reports seem to be leaning towards Kerr returning to Warriors

While a lot of the sentiment immediately after the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs seemed to be leaning towards a Kerr exit, that sentiment seems to have flipped. Even Warriors veteran Draymond Green, who said shortly after the season that he felt like Kerr would probably leave, has changed his stance and thinks that Kerr will probably be back.

It’s far from a slam dunk. Kerr still needs to work out some sort of new contract with controlling owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. Reporting suggests the Warriors would like it to be a multi-year deal, ensuring they can avoid another season of speculation about Kerr’s future.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is at Oracle Park today 👋 pic.twitter.com/TyatcDhN1j — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 6, 2026

Then there is also the question of the NBA Draft lottery. If the Warriors end up getting a top pick, even though the odds aren’t in their favor, then that could potentially impact both sides’ thinking.

If they get a top pick, perhaps they decide to rebuild and Kerr wouldn’t make sense as the head coach of such a team. If they don't land a top four pick, they could decide to make some moves in the offseason to be more competitive, including bringing Kerr back to see if they can produce a deep playoff run.

There’s obviously plenty to get sorted out and Kerr’s mind probably isn’t completely made up, but the fact that he was at the Giants game gives us a hint as to which way he's leaning.