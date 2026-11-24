The Golden State Warriors were able to hold on for a win against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. It was a badly needed win to stop the bleeding after losing five in a row, and the fact that Golden State were able to keep Jayson Tatum largely in check is further proof that head coach Steve Kerr was right for the way he utilized him during the Olympics.

Kerr kept Tatum on the bench during big games and key moments. Ultimately it worked out as Team USA took home the gold thanks to an offensive explosion for the ages from none other than Stephen Curry in the final minutes of the gold medal game. Yet Tatum has also been open about how the experience was frustrating for him.

Perhaps Tatum felt slighted given the fact he and the Celtics were fresh off an NBA Finals victory just a few months prior to the Olympics. One would’ve thought he’d be a centerpiece of that team, but Kerr leaned on his veterans instead.

While Tatum has that one ring, there have been questions about his performance during clutch time throughout his career. Those concerns reared their ugly head again on Sunday as Tatum missed multiple shots in the closing minutes which likely would have secured the victory for Boston. Draymond Green performed really well on defense, perhaps motivated by a recent social media spat, and Tatum failed when given the chance to win the game at the buzzer.

Warriors were able to beat a Celtics team that is a superior on paper

Tatum’s Celtics fell to a Warriors team that has frankly looked inept with Curry out after his injury. It’s still early in the season and Boston should still have a good year, but the concerns about Tatum are not going away anytime soon.

He is under a greater microscope after Jaylen Brown’s departure, and if he's not able to win a ring without Brown, there will be those who say the 76ers forward was the true driving force when he was in Boston.

Of course, the Warriors saw Tatum fold under the pressure back in 2022 during the NBA Finals when they were able to get the best of Boston in six games.

Kerr obviously doesn’t have any ill will for Tatum, but he calculated that Team USA had the best chance to win with him on the bench. That decision was the right one and the fact that Tatum didn’t come up with the goods when it mattered most is just more evidence that he made the right call in Paris back in 2024.