Steve Kerr may grant Jonathan Kuminga his wish in shock Warriors lineup twist

It's been presumed that Jonathan Kuminga would be coming off the bench to start the regular season, but that could suddenly be about to change in a potentially shock starting lineup twist for the Golden State Warriors on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Moses Moody a confirmed out and the Warriors wanting to limit Al Horford to 20 minutes per game, head coach Steve Kerr could grant Kuminga with a starting role despite previous comments on the awkward fit between he, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Jonathan Kuminga could be a starter for the Warriors on opening night

Kerr stated on Friday the desire to keep Horford to 20 minutes each night, but that it would be difficult if the 39-year-old is both starting and closing games. A healthy Moody would have likely seen Kerr start with the same small-ball lineup that proved so effective after last season's All-Star break, yet the fifth-year wing is now sidelined by a calf injury that saw him miss the final three preseason games.

There's now genuine intrigue on who the fifth starter will be for the Warriors on opening night, assuming that Brandin Podziemski takes the starting shooting guard role next to Stephen Curry in the back court.

While there's still a chance that Horford starts, it's not inconceivable to think that Golden State could still go small with Kuminga in place of Moody as Nick Friedell of The Athletic suggested on Sunday.

Kerr said he hasn’t decided which 5 will start opener yet. Steph, Draymond, Jimmy (if healthy) for sure. Sounds like he’s leaning Podz — and then the last spot remains. Warriors want to limit Horford’s minutes early which is why he’s not plugged in. Could be Kuminga — we’ll see. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 19, 2025

Kuminga himself is under an injury cloud, with both he and Butler expected to be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game due to ankle concerns. The 23-year-old missed Friday's preseason finale due to the injury, but is expected to face the Lakers where he could now take on a surprising starting role.

The spacing concerns in a Butler, Kuminga, Green front court has been the major concern for Kerr previously, yet perhaps there's reason for optimism based on how Kuminga looked as a passer during preseason.

The former seventh overall pick looked much more willing to get his teammates involved, leading the Warriors in assists per game at a rate over double what we've seen during his first four years in the league.

Kuminga's work on the glass will also be vital in a smaller lineup, having ranked second in rebounds per game for Golden State during preseason. The young forward had seven points, six rebounds and four assists in the first-half against the Portland Trail Blazers last Tuesday, before being ejected in the final seconds following a missed foul call.

Seeing Kuminga in the starting lineup for opening night after the entire offseason drama and the very publicized fit with Butler and Green would be rather stunning, yet now presents as a very clear possibility less than 48 hours out from the game.