Steve Kerr move gives Warriors fans clear hope in LeBron James race

From the moment Steve Kerr re-signed with the Golden State Warriors in early May, there was speculation that his return could signal the front office making a major move this offseason.

That major move seemingly centers on LeBron James and as the NBA world awaits his free agency decision, Kerr's return to the Warriors has given one legend a hint that the 41-year-old could be headed to the Bay Area.

Steve Kerr's return gives Warriors fans hope in LeBron James race

Speaking on the Cousins Podcast earlier this week, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady pointed to Kerr's return as a reason to believe that James could decide to head to the Warriors in free agency.

“I only have two teams that he can go to. (Cavs and Warriors) are my two teams. When I looked at Steve Kerr who was about to retire and then comes and signs a two-year deal… hmm… something’s brewing," McGrady said.

The time between Kerr signing a new two-year deal and James' current free agency saga would suggest the two elements aren't related, but the Warriors' long-running interest in the four-time MVP suggests it could have played a factor.

Golden State were known to be pursuing James well before any other rival team, and well before his confirmed departure from the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the month. It's impossible to suggest Kerr knew over two months ago when he signed that James was headed to the Warriors, but he could have known the 22x All-Star was going to be more available than he has been at any other point in recent years -- which has been proven correct.

Steve Kerr trolls Warriors fans with LeBron James free agency comment

Kerr trolled fans earlier in the week when he was recorded saying, "Oh yeah, we got him" in reference to James and his free agency. It was certainly a funny moment given the ongoing drama, but one that will quickly turn into a frustrating one if it doesn't prove to be true.

Regardless of whether the Warriors sign James or not, you do have to question why Kerr would return on a new two-year deal if this roster is essentially the same from the one that finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs last season?

With James still available as a free agent and the potential of moves on the trade market, Kerr's return should retain hope amongst fans of a major deal that hasn't been forthcoming yet over the past few weeks.