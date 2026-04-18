Steve Kerr opens the door for his Warriors exit with final comments of the season

The Golden State Warriors' season came to an end in fitting fashion on Friday night.

They went completely cold offensively in a do-or-die matchup, failing to find any serious rhythm as the Phoenix Suns did their utmost to limit Stephen Curry's damage. Their opponents' strategy worked, and the Warriors will now head into an offseason that will, in more ways than one, define the future of their organization.

Perhaps it was for the best. Whereas a win would have secured them a first-round date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State will now have a lottery selection and a chance to take complete stock of what lies ahead.

But the reality is that the Play-In Tournament isn't good enough. Before Curry's career comes to end, the Warriors must find a way to genuinely compete for a championship. This offseason, therefore, carries an outsized importance in every single decision that is made.

Steve Kerr's contract extension is perhaps the most perilous, and the most uncertain, dilemma Golden State must face. Kerr's return is far from a guarantee, and with his post-game comments on Friday, he made clear that almost anything is on the table this offseason as he and the organization contemplate his future.

Steve Kerr is well-aware of the reality that faces the Warriors

After 12 seasons as the coach of Golden State, the relationship between Kerr and his stars cannot be understated. As he, Curry, and Draymond Green stood together on the court in the final minutes of the game, it was clear that each was aware there could soon be change coming.

Here's what Kerr had to say after the game:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen... I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There’s a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas and all that.”- Steve Kerr

Through the Warriors' dominant run in the 2010s, Kerr's Curry-centric system found immense success. He has always had a specific mentality for how he wants to handle the rotation and develop his players around Curry.

But as the league has changed and Curry has gotten older, that system has routinely fallen short. Golden State has had its share of shortcomings in drafting and development, and they've largely failed to provide Curry with the talent he needs to elevate the team into contention since their miraculous run in 2022.

Kerr, therefore, has highlighted the exact question that falls before Mike Dunleavy and Joe Lacob this offseason. Is he the right coach to bring the Warriors back to the level of success to which they were one accustomed?

In the short-term, there's no better option than Kerr. Fans have had their frustrations with him over the years, but a new coach would mean an entirely new system— a complete overhaul at a time where the team cannot afford to make a mistake.

But if Kerr and the organization feel he's accomplished all he can in Golden State, what else is there to do than to allow him to walk off on his own terms?