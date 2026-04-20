Steve Kerr's uncertain future looks even murkier after latest Warriors twist

As long as Steph Curry is on the Golden State Warriors' roster, fans assumed that Steve Kerr would be the head coach. Well, his contract is up, and there is real uncertainty that he has already coached his final game, especially after Draymond Green said on his podcast that he doesn't think the coach will return.

"I hope he's our coach next year, but my honest opinion is that he won't come back. That was it, it felt like the end. They were 12 incredible years."

After the Warriors lost to the Suns in the play-in tournament, Kerr said he didn't know what was going to happen. He added, "There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it's time for new blood and new ideas."

You can interpret that any way that you want. Golden State's run as a dynasty is over, but as long as Steph is around, the organization will push for another championship. You'd think that it wouldn't be time for "new blood and new ideas" until Curry hangs it up, and the Warriors' outlook shifts.

Draymond Green doesn't think Steve Kerr will return to Warriors

Keep in mind that this is Draymond offering his opinion of the situation, not him definitively saying what will or won't happen. Given that he's been with Golden State for 13 years, though, it's very interesting that he thinks Kerr won't be back.

The way that Kerr embraced Draymond and Curry in the final minute of the Warriors' play-in loss is when it really sunk in that it could truly be the end. Maybe that was him soaking up a moment with two players who have been with him through it all, not knowing if it would be the last or not.

If Kerr doesn't return, that will throw Golden State for a bit of a loop. He's still the ideal coach to try to lead them to a title at this stage, as he's showcased a few times over the past 12 years. The Warriors are already steering toward a pivotal offseason, trying to construct a championship-caliber roster, but first they'll need to know who will lead it.

Hopefully, as Draymond said, it will still be Kerr. As Steph said, though, he wants Kerr to "be happy" and "believe he's the right guy for the job." Both of those things are important.