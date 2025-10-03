Steve Kerr will have lost his mind if Warriors make stunning lineup move

Golden State Warriors fans have been salivating at the thought of the franchise adding Al Horford all offseason, with that officially becoming reality this week as the veteran center signed a two-year, $12 million contract.

Part of the excitement in Horford's arrival stems from allowing Draymond Green to return to his customary power forward role, having previously been forced into the starting center spot over the second-half of last season.

Steve Kerr is still considering starting Draymond Green at the five

Many Warrior fans assumed the days of small-ball starting lineups were over, only for Steve Kerr to thrust that conversation back into the spotlight on Wednesday when discussing potential combinations entering the season.

“Do we want to start big? Have a traditional five. Or do we want to start like we did last year? Draymond at the five, Moses and BP in the backcourt? That was a really successful lineup. We could start that way and still not have to play Draymond heavy minutes at the five," Kerr said.

Steve Kerr: “Do we want to start big? Have a traditional 5. Or do we want to start like we did last year? Draymond at the 5, Moses and BP in the backcourt. That was a really successful lineup. We could start that way and still not have to play Draymond heavy minutes at the 5." pic.twitter.com/UfD6motZJZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2025

In fairness to Kerr, he's completely right in that the small-ball lineup worked brilliantly following the All-Star break. The Warriors went 23-8 after the Jimmy Butler trade and surged into the playoff picture, with the combination of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Butler and Green finishing the regular season as a +16.4 in net rating during their 211 minutes together on the floor.

But on the flip side, the whole point of adding Horford was to relieve Green of the physical workload that ultimately led to him looking weary by the playoffs. If you're going to add an ideal veteran center then start small anyway, there's not much that can be said aside from Kerr completely losing the plot.

These comments will have surely been a way for Kerr to simply keep his cards close to his chest, ensuring that there remains a highly competitive environment in training camp with the thought that two starting spots could still be up in the air.

There is certainly one role that could be dictated by preseason form, with the starting shooting guard spot next to Stephen Curry in the back court seemingly a point of contention. Brandin Podziemski might be the favorite after finishing last season in the role, but Moses Moody could be a prominent option after Kerr labeled the fifth-year wing as the primary point of attack defender for Golden State.

De'Anthony Melton may also emerge once cleared to return from his ACL injury, while the Warriors could theoretically start with a jumbo lineup that features Jonathan Kuminga alongside the veteran quartet of Curry, Butler, Green and Horford.