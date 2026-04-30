Suns slam door shut on Devin Booker trade before Warriors even had a chance

The Golden State Warriors haven't expressed interest in Devin Booker, but after the Suns' season ended at the hands of a Thunder sweep, it was worth wondering if the point guard may become available. Well, Mat Ishbia ended that idea before it even had a chance to take off, as he said on Thursday that the star guard isn't going anywhere.

The owner firmly believes that Booker will lead the Suns to a championship. Phoenix is coming off a season in which it exceeded expectations. However, it's quite hard to envision the team successfully building a contending roster around the 29-year-old, especially in the Western Conference with the Thunder and the Spurs. Ishbia thinks otherwise, though.

Mat Ishbia SHUTS DOWN any talk about the Suns trading Devin Booker 🙌



"[He] is going to lead us to a championship here in Phoenix... I'll ride into a fire with Devin Booker, and I'll do it proudly." pic.twitter.com/RS2OQQIUGh — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) April 30, 2026

There's quite a bit of reason to believe that if the Suns made Booker available, the Warriors would be one of the first teams to reach out and explore the possibility of bringing him to San Francisco, given how desperate it is to win another title with Steph Curry. That backcourt would be a lot of fun, but to create it, Golden State would have to give up Jimmy Butler to match D-Book's salary. That might be something they'd be willing to do.

Mat Ishbia says Suns won't trade Devin Booker after first-round exit

If you're thinking that maybe Booker could change things by requesting a trade himself, that's always an option, but it doesn't feel likely. He signed a two-year, $145 million max extension last offseason, solidifying that he wants to be in the desert. Even if he were thinking about leaving, why would he possibly turn down that money?

Now that he has it, though, he could still decide to go elsewhere, but he hasn't said anything to lead the public to believe that. The NBA mirrors reality TV, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if Booker decided he wanted to leave this summer to increase his chances of winning elsewhere. People are allowed to change their minds, after all.

Golden State would be taking a risk by inheriting the rest of his contract, which goes through the 2029-30 season, when he will be 33. Booker will make $57 million next season, $61 million in 2027-28, $63.6 million in 2028-29 (when his extension will kick in), and has a $68.8 million player option for 2029-30 that he would be wild to turn down.

If the Warriors did trade for him, that'd be a future problem. Their focus would be on how his addition would boost their chances of winning it all now. If that plan worked, it'd make the remaining years on his contract look much better.

It doesn't seem like they'll have to think about that, based on what Ishbia said. Perhaps the offseason will prove differently, though.