Superstar injury decision leaves Warriors heavy favorites for six-straight

Having overcome a 17-point first-half deficit against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will look to continue their momentum when they face the embattled Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

The Warriors will be looking for their sixth-straight win, having won four games since the All-Star break by an average of 22.5 points. They'll also be looking to extend their record post Jimmy Butler's arrival to 8-1, with a lone loss coming against the Mavericks in Dallas.

76ers star Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season

Golden State's hopes of continuing their winning-streak have only enhanced with confirmation Philadelphia superstar and former MVP Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury. The 30-year-old had missed the last two games and was likely to be absent on Saturday anyway, but this only confirms that in what now presents as a major opportunity for the Warriors.

Golden State could be without a star themselves though, with Butler questionable to face his former team due to back spasms. The 6x All-Star was quiet against the Magic on Thursday, recording just one field-goal and five total points as Stephen Curry lifted the Warriors with an extraordinary 12 threes and 56 points.

Jonathan Kuminga remains out for Golden State, though the former seventh overall pick could return against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Saturday's game will be the 22-year-old's 26th-straight absence, leading to growing frustration as excited fans look forward to Kuminga playing alongside this new-look Warrior core.

Along with Embiid, the 76ers will also be without fellow veterans Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry, while impressive rookie Jared McCain suffered a season-ending injury in December. Paul George is available for Philadelphia as he deals with a finger injury.

It's been nothing short of a disastrous season for the 76ers who had hoped to be in championship contention following their huge summer headlined by the acquisition of George. The 9x All-Star has underdelivered, which combined with Embiid's injury woes, have Philadelphia with a paltry 20-38 record so far. They're currently on a nine-game losing streak, having ranked 23rd in offense, 25th in defense and 24th in net rating this season.

The Warriors will be looking to take outright hold of the Western Conference's sixth-seed, having moved to a tie with the L.A. Clippers at a 32-27 record after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.